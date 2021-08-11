Rapper from Inglewood, FrostyDaSnowmann has been shot and transported to a local hospital’s trauma center. Pic credit: FrostyDaSnowmann/Instagram

Los Angeles rapper FrostyDaSnowmann, real name Maasai Lopez, was shot and is in critical condition after a double shooting in Inglewood.

According to local reports, two people were shot in Inglewood on Tuesday in the late afternoon. Local police officers responded to a call near North La Brea Avenue and Centinela Avenue.

The two individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The responding officers noted that a damaged car was near the shooting scene, but its involvement in the incident is unclear.

FrostyDaSnowmann was not named in the report but has been identified on social media by several associates.

The Inglewood rapper is not dead despite the rumors on social media.

The double shooting that left the rapper in critical condition occurred around the Inglewood and Los Angeles border. Therefore, the incident is being investigated by the LAPD and Inglewood PD, according to a local CBS report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Frosty updated his Instagram Story seemingly hours before the shooting in which he recorded himself driving an Audi.

Pic credit: @snowgurb/Instagram

No suspects have been named at the time of writing this report, as the investigation is ongoing.

Who is FrostyDaSnowmann?

Frosty is a 25-year-old rapper from Inglewood; he is best known for the songs such as Milwaukee Bucks and Ya Dig. Unfortunately, multiple incarcerations have slowed down his career.

Frosty was previously incarcerated on assault and theft charges and spent two years in prison before being released in September 2019.

FrostyDaSnowmann was reportedly released from prison earlier this year.

FrostyDaSnowmann, Almighty Suspect, Drakeo the Ruler, and Blueface are some of the current Los Angeles rappers known for their unique flow and offbeat rhyming patterns.

In an interview, the rapper was asked to described his style of music and said the following:

“I would describe it as the new LA. The new LA wave was basically about getting on a beat and just being yourself, rapping about what you really doing. I’m a fly-ass n***a; that’s why I get on there and pop grease. Just wavy, it’s the new sound. There’s no describing it, you just have to be the first place. I’m so first place; it’s ridiculous.”

Frosty is an independent rapper and frequently releases music on his YouTube channel, SnowGurb. His independently released music often gets over 100,000 views.

Earlier this year, California rapper IndianRedBoy was shot in Inglewood.