Frida Aasen used metal wings as a bra for fashion show

Frida Aasen’s blue eyes look amazing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Frida Aasen stunned on the runway with a pair of Greek-inspired metal wings.

The Norwegian model recently walked for LaQuan Smith, a luxury fashion designer and founder of his self-named womenswear clothing brand.

His designs have sparked the interest of important personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

Aasen recently wore one of the most iconic looks of the Spring 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week.

The top included an incredible pair of metallic angel wings that covered the model’s chest and showed off her incredible physique.

The black long skirt was overlayed with a metallic piece that gave the illusion to be a Greek chiton.

Frida Aasen stuns for LaQuan Smith fashion show

Her only accessories were a pair of big thick hoops, along with a winged eyeliner look.

The model shared some pictures on her Instagram of herself on the runway, wearing another stunning outfit as well.

This time she put on a shiny purple disco gown with a halter neck, accessorizing with a similar pair of earrings. Her hair still remained the same, slicked back into a bun.

Aasen showed her love in the caption of this post, placing two purple hearts at the beginning and end of “ONLY @laquan_smith.”

Frida Aasen’s career in the modeling industry

Frida Aasen’s career began when she was just 14 years old. Her now agent, Donna Leonna, spotted her shopping at the mall and asked for her height.

That interesting interaction lead Aasen to become a model and began doing modeling shoots for famous luxurious brands. Since then, she has walked the runways for brands like Prada, DNKY, Salvatore Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Nasty Gal, and many more.

She became a Victoria’s Secret model in 2017, walking for the brand’s fashion show that year, as well as the following. She has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines including Elle, LOVE, and Marie Claire, among others.

But, the 27-year-old never originally planned on becoming a model. In an interview with The Daily Front Row, Aasen confessed she was pretty shy growing up and didn’t like to be the center of attention.

Not only that, but she was thinking of going on a completely different path. She said, “So in Norway, everyone has to apply to be active in the military, but you can opt out as a girl. I didn’t opt out, so I had to go to the next round and everything, and do all the tests. But then modeling happened, so no military for me!”