Johanne Defay enjoys a nice surf day at the beach in her tiny bikini. Pic credit: @johannedefay/Instagram

Johanne Defay rang in the New Year in the best way possible, and it included being surrounded by some of her favorite things.

The Olympic surfer spent her first moments of 2023 on her beloved surfboard in appreciation of how connected to the sport she is.

Johanne is an incredibly dedicated and talented athlete, and her hard work has certainly paid off throughout the many years.

However, in her latest share, the French surfer gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the patience that is also required around the sport.

Johanne patiently waited in the beautiful blue ocean as she lay on her surfboard, eagerly anticipating for the perfect wave to come by.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The surfer was kind enough to share the picturesque shot with her 174k followers as she not only treated them with one epic view but instead two.

Johanne Defay shows off her curves in her cheeky bikini

As Johanne beautifully rested in the water, she stared out into the distance as she waited for her time to shine.

For this particular surf session, the Olympian went with a cheeky black bikini which was the perfect look and fit for the surfer.

Johanne left her long brown hair down flowing along her back while it remained wet from all the ocean activity.

It goes without saying Johanne is an exceptional surfer that also looks phenomenal while doing so.

She captioned the post, “Eyes on 2023 💙 And still the ocean my first love.”

Johanne Defay shares her workout routine

In another recent post, Johanne was kind enough to share one of her high-intensity workout routines with her fans.

The video clip provided many different step-by-step exercises that made it easy for any beginner to follow along.

Within the first couple of seconds, the surfer was captured lying on the ground on her black yoga mat. She then had her legs slightly elevated as she started doing a glute-focused exercise.

For the next routine, Johanna grabbed a teal workout band that she used to pull back and forth as she performed a back and bicep exercise this time.

Lastly, the surfer was then pictured lying on the ground while she appeared to be stretching out during a cool down after the hard-hitting workout.

As expected, the Olympian looked naturally beautiful while demonstrating her routine. She wore a baby blue sports bra and paired it with some black and white athletic shorts.

She captioned the post, “Back to the routine 💦🥵 #training #sweat #tropics #routine.”

Johanne Defay recently did a special giveaway with French artist Vast

It’s certainly no secret that Johanne is a huge admirer of giveaways, as she’s participated in a handful in the past.

However, in her most recent giveaway, the athlete teamed up with amazing French artist Vast as the two of them teamed up to create a special collectible for one lucky winner.

Johanne’s white surfboard had been completely redesigned by Vast as it was covered with beautiful, vibrant patterns and shapes.

For the shot, the two of them stood side-by-side as they both smiled from ear to ear, eager to announce a winner.

Fans should follow both Johanne’s and Vasts’ Instagram pages to keep up-to-date with the latest giveaways and to have a chance to win some cool prizes.