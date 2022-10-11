French model Tao Wickrath stuns in a skimpy bikini for poolside end of summer celebration

Tao rocks a green bikini. Pic credit: @taowickrath/Instagram

Looking stunning in a bikini is part of the job description for French model Tao Wickrath.

She showed off her toned physique while celebrating the final pool season events of the 2022 summer season in Las Vegas.

She spent a bit of time living her best life at the popular hotel and casino, Resorts World, chilling in the VIP infinity pool under the hot summer sun.

Tao showed off her curves in her bikini, making a trip to Las Vegas or anywhere with a party pool sound like a dream come true.

Her two-piece bikini looked even more special because of her stunning good looks and fit figure.

Tao’s Las Vegas bikini look cannot be missed, and neither can one of her other gorgeous selfies that she recently posted.

Tao Wickrath sizzles in a skimpy bikini in Las Vegas

The summer season might be coming to an end, but Tao is doing her best to enjoy it for as long as possible. She wore a dark green bikini to a Las Vegas beach club and looked like a total showstopper the entire time.

The top of the bikini is made with cups and wire that offer a little bit of lift to the chest area. The bottoms come together with shiny chains on one side and a normal strap on the other side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

French model Tao Wickrath in Las Vegas. Pic credit: Mega

Thao kept it simple with her jewelry choices by only adding a silver bracelet to one wrist. She also kept it light with her makeup wearing nothing more than some foundation, lipstick, mascara, and eyebrow tint.

Since she was stepping in and out of the Resorts World pool, she was barefoot. She wore her dark brown hair parted to the side in waves framing her face.

Tao Wickrath looks incredible in a cut-out little black dress

Tao’s fashion sense is beyond impressive when it comes to what she chooses to wear for a night out on the town.

In a picture she posted on Instagram during the summer, she’s wearing an off-the-shoulder little black dress covered in cut-out sections of missing material.

The dress only has one thin strap over one shoulder and comes with tons of missing fabric over her chest, rib cage, stomach, and thigh areas. Her belly button is totally revealed in the skin-tight dress.

Just like in her bikini picture, Tao kept her jewelry choices at a minimum with a simple silver bracelet and a small sparkling ring.