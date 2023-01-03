Francine Lewis attends the Ego Professional Macmillan Cancer Party in London in July 2015. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Francine Lewis looked gorgeous and relaxed as she took a dip in the pool while on vacation in Dubai this week.

The actress and impressionist, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, wore a white triangle bikini with ruffled detail that showed off her curvy figure.

She accessorized her poolside look with black aviator sunglasses with purple lenses by Quay Australia, a simple chain necklace, and a Cartier bracelet.

Francine wore her long dark hair scraped back in a high topknot in an effortless style but still managed to look glamorous.

The 47-year-old looked great as she showed off the results of her latest boob job after revealing that her previous implants had to be urgently removed due to complications.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She opened up about her ordeal in an interview with The Sun in November last year, saying, “I was about to start filming the Christmas special for BGT when I got this excruciating pain in my left breast. Then all of a sudden it swelled to the point where I looked deformed, like I had a third breast. It was really, really scary.”

Britain’s Got Talent star Francine Lewis, 47, takes a dip in the pool on her holiday in Dubai. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Who is Francine Lewis?

Francine got her big break after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2013. Her uncanny impressions of popular British celebs, including Katie Price, got her noticed and propelled her career to new heights.

She recently revealed her latest role will be to mimic Kim Kardashian in a new TV show called Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, which will be released this month on ITVX. The show is the first of its kind and will use AI technology to turn the comedians into the stars they are impersonating.

Francine shared a trailer for the show, and the results require a double take!

Francine Lewis releases a children’s book

Last year, Francine also released a children’s book called iPlay!, which tells the story of a family of mice and how social media and technology affect their family dynamics. The book is educational for children and helps them to think about their own relationships with smartphones and tablets.

Francine excitedly shared a video of the book on its release date and explained how she had worked on the project with children’s author and illustrator Tim Stead.

She wrote, “@steady_333 and I have been writing our new book #iplay for the past two years and we are both so proud of this book.”

iPlay! is currently available to purchase on Amazon.