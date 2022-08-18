Francesca Farago stuns in skimpy green bikini for jungle shot

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago is in a green bikini as she lounges in the jungle. Pic credit: @francescafarago/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago is living up to her reality show reputation as the Canadian-born beauty shared a jungle-themed photo shoot in a tiny string bikini.

Francesca wore a tiny olive green bikini with a string top and matching bottoms.

The sustainably-sourced bikini did not cover much, but it did the trick.

Francesca revealed in the caption that the gorgeous two-piece was from her line, Farago the Label. Farago the Label is a 100% recyclable swimwear and sustainable brand which the vegan reality star promotes on her social media.

Francesca hit her angles as she lounged on her side with vibrant palm trees above her. Sun poured from the sky and through the leaves, creating a natural spotlight on the brunette’s beauty.

She put one hand above her head as she posed on the ground and shield an eye from the sun.

She wrote in the caption, “a bug crawled into my bikini bottoms while taking this😍 new corin bikini✨ electric lime @faragothelabel.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Francesca became a household name when she appeared on the Netflix show Too Hot To Handle. Francesca had an ill-fated relationship with Australian Harry Jowsey. Harry also used the platform to gain fame as an influencer and podcast host. Francesca and Harry were each linked to YouTube influencer Tana Mongeau. Now, she dates another famous influencer with a lengthy social media history.

Francesca Farago has dated fellow influencer Jesse Sullivan for one year. Jesse is a famous TikTok user who regularly brings awareness to transgender issues. Jesse came out as transgender after he was previously married and gave birth to a child named Arlo.

Jesse spoke with TheThings and detailed the modern way the two met.

Jesse shared, “It was all virtual and there were other LGBTQIA+ people being interviewed by her as well.”

Although it may not have been love at first sight, the feeling was pretty close. Jesse said, “I remember, the second she popped up on my screen, I was mesmerized,” adding: “Some connections aren’t really explainable.”

Francesca and Jesse instantly hit it off, “We texted all day, every day after the live, and had 4-5 hour long phone calls, just talking.”

According to Jesse, Francesca had her eye on the prize. He revealed, “[Francesca’s] told me that since the second she saw me, she said, ‘I’m going to make him my boyfriend.'”

Jesse gushed about his woman and revealed, “She’s honestly such a kind, sweet, beautiful soul, both inside and out.”