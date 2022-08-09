Francesca Farago shows off her toned abs in tiny crop top and baggy pants

Francesca Farago showed off her torso with a crop top and baggy pants. Pic credit: @francescafarago/Instagram

When it comes to holding up an Instagram aesthetic, Francesca Farago is one influencer who knows how to play the part.

The model catapulted to fame when she was seen on the first season of the Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle.

Fans will remember her heated romance with contestant Harry Jowsey, which has since burned out after the show’s release.

Francesca, who currently sports 5.7 million followers, has become known to share her consistently trendy outfits and latest looks while keeping up with the unique, overall “vibe” of her Instagram page.

The reality star recently shared a front-facing and backside shot to her feed while leaning against a railing in a parking lot.

In typical Francesca fashion, she showed off her lean physique with a black sports bra and tiny long sleeve overshirt that still allowed the whole bra to be seen.

Francesca Farago poses in crop top while realizing how fast time seems to be flying

She accompanied the top with a pair of low-rise, baggy black pants that hugged her hips and accentuated her ab muscles.

Francesca finished the look with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and a matching monochrome fanny pack.

“did anyone else just realize it’s almost mid august ??” She wrote in her caption, along with a “head exploding” emoji, to show her shock over the ordeal.

This isn’t Francesca’s first time rocking some baggy pants in a parking lot, though. The model has become known to share shots from inside parking garages, with captions such as “back on my parking garage bulls**t.”

A few weeks ago, the model even shared a similar snap wearing the same black-and-white Nike kicks with a pair of loose jeans and a grey tee from inside her favorite photo location.

Francesca shares a recent house hunting video on her YouTube

When Francesca isn’t busy posing for her Instagram followers, she is seen uploading content to her personal YouTube channel.

Most recently, she shared a vlog of her searching for a new home in the Los Angeles area, which is something she said she has been doing since February.

In the video, Francesca even made multiple odes to her Instagram uploads by saying things such as “I can take so many pictures against this wall” and “oh my god, the pictures” while checking out the houses.

Francesca finished the video by saying she was officially in escrow and plans to document her upcoming home-renovating journey.

And, for her sake, hopefully, the new house comes equipped with an aesthetically-pleasing parking garage.