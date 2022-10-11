Francesca Farago is too hot to handle in a skimpy black bikini for mirror selfie

Francesca Farago serves a gorgeous look with rosy cheeks. Pic credit: @francescafarago/Instagram

Francesca Farago seems interested in enjoying a “never-ending summer,” according to her latest social media caption.

She posed for a mirror selfie in a little black bikini, showing off her fantastic figure and sizzling appearance.

Since Francesca is a professional model, most of her pictures are taken by dedicated photographers and camerapeople.

This time, though, she took matters into her own hands with an old-fashioned camera in front of her bathroom mirror.

These days, Francesca seems more interested than ever in promoting her sustainable, ethical, and biodegradable swimwear line.

Her little black bikini picture is the ultimate promotional shot to intrigue potential customers.

Francesca Farago makes a skimpy black bikini look incredible

Francesca puckered her lips and posed in front of her mirror, wearing a sexy two-piece swimsuit. The top of the swimsuit is made with a rectangular shape that goes straight across, while the bottoms are more of a traditional bikini style with strings around her hips.

Francesca‘s bikini does wonders to show off her fit figure and tight physique. Her incredibly flat stomach and curvy hips are easy to see in the two-piece.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the bikini with a pair of simple silver sunglasses while wearing her hair in a half-up half-down style. She also added a pair of small hoop earrings to the mix.

Francesca has been promoting her brand, Farago the Label, for quite some time on social media. In fact, she even tagged the brand in her caption on her latest sexy selfies.

Francesca Farago is comfortable posing in bikinis, often

In another series of sexy pictures posted by Francesca during the summer, she wore a similar bikini in a shade of green instead of black.

The top was also made of a rectangular shape with bikini bottoms that were tied together in a bow on one hip. Francesca posed in the green swimsuit somewhere outdoors in nature, probably to compare the contrast of the green bikini to the plants surrounding her.

She wore her hair parted down the middle and swept to one side over her shoulder. Although Francesca was barefoot in the pictures, she did accessorize with a small chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

The person who captured these pics of Francesca made sure that the light reflected off her face in a very artistic and aesthetically pleasing way. She kept her makeup light and natural.