Francesca Capaldi stuns in tight leather tank

Francesca Capaldi attends Disney+’s Growing Up Red Carpet Premiere Event in September 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Francesca Capaldi looked absolutely gorgeous as she shared some promo shots on social media taken for Advertising Agency Z Pack.

The flame-haired beauty, who currently has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, wore a plunging leather-look halter top with fringing.

She paired the top with black cargo jeans that hugged her thighs before flaring out and platform heels as she sat and posed confidently on a stool.

Accessorizing with simple silver hoops and a t-bar necklace by Tiffany & Co., the 18-year-old looked a lot different from her Disney Channel days.

Francesca wore her long red hair in voluminous waves, swept around one shoulder, and kept her makeup natural and glowing with rosy pink lips and winged eyeliner.

In a few of the images, she looks cozy while wearing a black teddy coat slung around her shoulders.

Francesca Capaldi is picture-perfect for autumn

Francesca recently posed for a series of photos wearing the perfect outfit for this time of year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Dog with a Blog star paired a plaid pleated miniskirt with a black crop top for a cute fall look which was definitely giving back-to-school vibes.

She completed the outfit with black Prada loafers and white ankle socks, a big trend this season.

Posing in the street, pouting, and with her red hair flowing, she captioned the photo set, “Cinnamon Girl Autumn 🍂.”

Pic credit: @francescacapaldi/Instagram

Her followers and fans commented with compliments, including, “Awww this fits you so well😍❤️ cute” and “🔥🔥🔥 can literally wear anything” under the snaps.

Francesca Capaldi embraces the rain

Recently, Capaldi shared a carousel of cute photos of her posing in the rain.

Captioning the post, “rain on me,” she wore a black crop top with straight-leg blue jeans.

Pairing the jeans with her Prada loafers and white socks again, a trend she is clearly enjoying at the moment!

The red-haired stunner twirled in the rain while holding an umbrella but still had sunglasses on her head despite the dreary weather conditions.

The actress most recently starred in the TV series Crown Lake as Eleanor “Nellie” Chambers. In the series, she navigates being a new student at an elite boarding school with a guide left behind by a former student.

It is unclear what projects Francesca is currently working on because her IMDB page shows nothing in the works.