Frances Bean Cobain shares emotional post about turning 30: ‘I wasn’t sure that was going to happen’

Frances Bean Cobain celebrates 30 with heartfelt post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The daughter of legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love just turned 30 years old, but the event was bittersweet for the artist and model.

Frances Bean Cobain took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the milestone, including a near-death experience that changed her perspective on life.

The artistically-inclined young woman posted a photo dump featuring her loved ones, but it was the caption that evoked emotion.

She shared the photo carousel with her 1.5 million followers and included thoughtful words. Frances revealed that at 20, she suffered from self-esteem issues which resulted in maladaptive coping mechanisms.

She revealed that she had a pessimistic perspective on life and was full of pain.

Frances’ father, Kurt Cobain, died of suicide at age 27, when she was only one year old.

However, Frances took a more optimistic approach to life and celebrated her latest milestone.

Frances Bean Cobain celebrates 30th birthday

Frances also included a meme that poked fun at her age. The image featured an older woman who looked uncomfortable with potential plans at 9:00 p.m. because the time was so late.

Frances began the caption with her age, a fire, a heart and butterfly emoji, and some exclamation points.

She began, “I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen.”

She continued, “At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.”

Frances Bean Cobain talks life-altering experience

Frances continued in the caption, “Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.”

Frances also shared a quote, “the softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world.”



The daughter of Courtney Love explained, “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.”

She ended the caption on a high note writing, “I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too.”