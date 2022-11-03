Torrie Wilson at the premiere of Fifty Shades Of Black in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Years after leaving wrestling behind, former WWE star Torrie Wilson is finding ways to help others to improve their lives.

The 47-year-old continues to share her stunning outfits on her social media, along with inspiring tips for health, nutrition, inspiration, and positivity.

Torrie’s latest Instagram video features the WWE Hall of Famer wearing a stunning pink minidress that fell just above her thighs and had white tie straps on each side.

The smiling fitness enthusiast and model wore a pair of tan sandals on her feet, with a dark red polish on her toenails.

With her hair flowing down onto her chest, Torrie steps out through an open doorway in her video, with the pet dog following onto a porch, deck, or balcony area.

The former WWE star’s impressive physique is immediately noticeable in the sizzling minidress as her sculpted arms, legs, and shoulders stand out.

As Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling plays over the clip, Torrie makes gestures to help reveal text on screen, giving fans three ways to create more joy in their lives.

Her first tip is “not making what others do about you,” followed by her second tip: “to find comedy in the awkward moments.”

After revealing that tip on the screen, Torrie begins to shake and gyrate her hips while swinging her arms to perform a funny dance.

Her third and final tip is to “never take yourself too seriously,” followed by some more of those fun dance moves from Torrie.

Fans react to Torrie’s stunning look and advice

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Torrie Wilson still has plenty of popularity with fans online. Her latest video share arrived on Wednesday and had over 240 comments as of this writing.

“I love your kindness and caring ❤️ thank you for always giving us the positivity,” one fan said in the comment section.

One individual remarked that Torrie appears as if she never ages based on her appearance in the video.

“You are absolutely beautiful and so damn cool,” another fan wrote.

Torrie offers fitness and nutrition help online

While Torrie may not be participating in wrestling matches anymore, that doesn’t mean she’s stopped working out or finding ways to stay healthy. Using her background in health and fitness, she’s also helping others become fit and healthy.

She offers a Team Torrie subscription where customers can sign up to get her fitness advice and 30-day workout challenges. In addition, she shares her positivity and inspiration through the exclusive access program.

Hosted exclusively on her Sagespot page, Torrie also offers her one-minute tips along with food and recipes to help individuals get their fitness and nutrition on the right path. In addition, she gives behind-the-scenes WWE stories and more.

Torrie’s been known to share insights into her fitness, nutrition, and overall well-being on her Instagram. That included an IG video (below) where she jumps on a trampoline and lets fans know how rebounding can help one’s health.

Torrie was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2019 after a pro wrestling career that surpassed a decade. Along with sports entertainment and pro wrestling, it’s no surprise that fitness is also among her passions. She’s appeared on the covers of various fitness magazines and inside them.

In addition to WWE’s HOF, Torrie is a member of the Tri-Fitness Hall of Fame as of 2012. She became the Tri-Fitness Grace and Physique champion and Miss Galaxy as part of Women’s Tri-Fitness in 1998.

That fitness passion and her pursuit of an acting career ultimately landed Torrie her job in pro wrestling in the late 1990s, leading to memorable moments in WCW and WWE and a Hall of Fame career.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.