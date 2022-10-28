Former WWE star Torrie Wilson in swimsuit wows fans with impressive physique

Torrie Wilson at Fifty Shades of Black Los Angeles Premiere held at Regal Cinemas LA Live. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Retired professional wrestler Torrie Wilson looked stunning in her recent swimsuit reveal, as she also included some fitness motivation for others looking to maintain or improve their health.

The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast looked fantastic in a green one-piece as she stood in a sideways pose, revealing her incredible physique.

Torrie didn’t need many accessories for the captivating visual. She wore a thick bracelet on one arm and a pair of light-colored high heels.

With her blonde hair flowing behind her, Wilson pushed against a large white ball, showing her impressively sculpted arms and legs and a toned midsection.

Her caption included wishing everyone a happy Humpday and sharing two valuable things she’s learned.

One tidbit Torrie shared is never to give up after falling, as it can show how strong one is. She said there’s “pure magic in the story of you” after getting up and brushing yourself off.

She also learned that “things are rarely as simple as they appear.” She revealed she took a lot of diuretics for the shoot, to the point she was “miserable,” having to “pee every 20 minutes” and was getting cramps.

Torrie shared in her caption that she hasn’t taken a single diuretic since then, giving her that valuable lesson. However, she said others wouldn’t know about this just by looking at the photo.

Fans react to Torrie’s impressive physique

As a former WWE superstar who was part of the previous days of WWE Divas, Torrie Wilson has plenty of fans worldwide. Her Instagram currently boasts 1.1 million followers, with her stunning photo post and message receiving over 33,000 Likes and 400-plus comments.

“Love this caption and you have definitely been putting in the work on your body you look fantastic,” one fan commented.

Pic credit: @torriewilson/Instagram

One individual praised Torrie with numerous adjectives, including “strong, fit, athletic, powerful, and confident.”

Pic credit: @torriewilson/Instagram

Another fan said Torrie’s photo pose looked similar to “paintings of the ancient Greek King Sisyphus,” who, according to the mythology, was punished by Hades for cheating death.

For Sisyphus’ punishment, he was tasked with trying to push an immense boulder uphill, but it kept rolling back down every time he neared the top.

Pic credit: @torriewilson/Instagram

Torrie offers a fitness program to help others

Wrestling fans know Torrie from her days within World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and later WWE, where she participated in feuds with Dawn Marie and Stacey Keibler.

Torrie, a WWE Hall of Famer, returned for the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2021. She entered at No. 17 and ended up getting eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

While she has left her pro wrestling days behind her, Torrie keeps herself in fantastic shape and coaches others to improve their health and reach fitness goals.

In September, she opened up spots on Team Torrie for her 60-day program at Sagespot to help people get “more confident and strong.” Based on details through her Sagespot, she offers “expert fitness advice, inspiration, and positivity,” along with her 30-day workout challenges.

She provided an Instagram video (below) in September, promoting the fitness program and showing her impressive physique as an example of her results.

At the Sagespot, Torrie also gives behind-the-scenes stories from her WWE days and answers fan questions through the spot, giving fans a great way to interact and get healthy. Fans can get more details about the program through a link in Torrie’s Instagram bio.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.