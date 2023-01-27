Former WWE star Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is taking Tokyo by storm based on the recent visual she shared of herself in Japan’s capital.

The 26-year-old wrestling star has famous relatives, including Snoop Dogg, Ray J, and Brandy, but is making a name for herself since departing WWE.

While she initially went as @SashaBanksWWE on Instagram, she changed the handle last year, which now includes her real name.

She also participated in her first match outside of WWE since leaving the company, wrestling for NJPW/Stardom at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month under the ring name Mercedes Moné.

The wrestler formerly known as Sasha also has appeared in Disney Plus’ hit series, The Mandalorian, and participated in New York Fashion Week alongside former WWE tag team partner Naomi.

Despite leaving WWE in May of 2022, she continues to boast a large following of 5.6 million on her IG, with many still showing support for the wrestling star’s endeavors and stunning content she shares.

Former WWE star Sasha Banks shares stunning Tokyo visual

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Sasha was in celebratory mode as it was her birthday. The pro wrestler, actress, and model officially turned 31 on January 26.

A gorgeous photo showed the popular wrestling star crouching low on a Tokyo street in a short blue skirt, revealing her long legs, which ended in a pair of stylish white boots with super-thick soles.

Sasha kept one arm extended and rested it on her bent knee. Her other arm wasn’t quite as visible but also appeared to rest on the other knee, with Sasha staring at the camera over her shoulder.

She wore a much different hairstyle and color than in WWE, donning an eye-catching long wig consisting of purple, dark blue, and white blonde strands, which appeared to have a cheetah print incorporated into them.

“The stock has risen 💙📈 31,” Sasha captioned her pic, crediting @shotsbyfrost for capturing the image and tagging Kandy Elise as her wardrobe stylist.

She also included various hashtags such as “#shibuya,” “#theceo,” “#monè,” “#money,” “#mercedesmonè,” “#Shinjuku,” and “#njpw.”

Sasha Banks shared workout with WWE’s Sheamus

Like many other WWE stars, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks appeared on Shemus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. He asked her about getting started in fitness and working out.

She told Sheamus she didn’t really get into working out until after she landed on the cover of Muscle & Fitness years ago. After she saw the cover, Sasha said she thought, “I can do better than that,” prompting her to get a trainer for her workouts.

During the video, she revealed some of her gym essentials to Sheamus, including jump rope and lots of exercise bands. Sasha also said she enjoys doing CrossFit workouts mixed with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and weights.

For their workout, she took Sheamus through a warmup featuring burpees, throwing medicine balls at the wall, and using a rowing machine. That was followed by a routine including squats, assault bike cardio, deadlifts, sit-ups, glute bridges, and other exercises to target the lower body effectively.

Sheamus asked Sasha about her secret to achieving all her success in WWE, but it really comes down to hard work and dedication.

“I don’t really know if there’s a secret besides passion and wanting to be the best,” Sasha told him, adding, “If you want to be the best, you have to look the best. You have to get it done in the gym.”