Cassandra McIntosh, best known as former WWE star Peyton Royce and Impact’s Cassie Lee, thoroughly soaked up the scene in a stunning snap from the beach.

Peyton wore minimal attire, consisting of black lingerie with a leopard print as part of her jaw-dropping attire.

The Australian wrestling star wore a bra that featured the print on the front and towards the back, along with a unique matching garter belt and what appeared to be a black thong.

For the gorgeous shot, Peyton posed on a beach with somewhat cloudy skies and a bit of ocean water visible as the backdrop.

The former WWE star lay back against stacked beach chairs with her arms above her head and one leg bent with a knee raised as she dipped her toes in the sand.

“Looking for my best angles,” Peyton wrote in her caption, including hashtags such as #stormyweather, #beachstorm, and #leopardprint.

Peyton modeled Honey Birdette lingerie in the shoot

Peyton also provided a tag for Honey Birdette’s Instagram page, as they are the brand that sells the gorgeous lingerie she wore at the beach.

She didn’t indicate the specific items, with the brand offering many unique styles, including several with leopard print as part of the design.

She’s one of many stars to model their items, including Alexa Collins, who showed she was the “Green Queen” on St. Patrick’s Day in one of their captivating pieces.

Peyton’s Instagram share featuring her lingerie modeling at the beach picked up nearly 50,000 likes and 300-plus comments for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

The wrestling star has modeled many jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram over the months. She’s also revealed several adorable photos of her baby, whom she had this past January.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Peyton’s pregnancy which she revealed with her husband, former WWE star Shawn Spears.

Peyton Royce and her former tag team partner have their own makeup collection

Last year, Cassie, aka Peyton, revealed she was stepping away from professional wrestling indefinitely, likely to focus on other things in her life.

With Peyton and her former WWE tag team partner, Billie Kay, real name Jessica McKay, away from wrestling, they’ve moved on to other ventures, including modeling, social media influencing, and makeup.

This past December, they shared a big announcement when the duo revealed they partnered with Christian Audette Beauty to launch their high-performance makeup, The Jessie & Cassie collection.

Appearing in an Instagram photo post shared on both their pages, Peyton posed close to her former tag team partner, keeping an arm around her and their heads pressed together as they gazed at the camera.

Each of them held one of the collection’s items in hand. In the caption, they promoted Unisex Ultra Shield Lip Balms and Lip Color Wendy Woo.

“Each lip product in this collection features its signature creamy, buttery glide. This unisex bundle has something for everyone, and all products are clean, paraben-free, cruelty-free, never tested on animals, and Leaping Bunny certified,” part of the caption said about their collection.

As of this writing, six products are available through the Christian Audette website as part of the Jessie X Cassie Lee collection.

They include the Wendy Woo Lipstick for $29, the Aloha or Hunny Unisex Lip Balm for $21, and Amethyst Sunrise Lip Gloss for $27. Alternatively, customers can purchase a “value set” featuring all four items for $86.

It’s unknown if and when Jessie and Cassie, aka Peyton and Billie, might return for another WWE stint or show up at a different wrestling promotion. They both appear to be loving life as influencers and the creators of their makeup products in the limited edition collab.