Former WWE star Paige stuns in swimsuit after revealing ‘end of an era’

Former WWE star Paige recently revealed it was the start of a new era for her. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

Saraya Bevis, best known as former WWE superstar Paige, continues to dazzle her millions of fans with captivating photos in which she models gorgeous attire.

On Tuesday, she returned to Instagram with her third post since removing all her previous content weeks ago.

For the latest, Paige shared a two-photo IG carousel post featuring her in a bright green swimsuit and knee-high red latex or leather high-heel boots.

Paige wore a hot pink spike-studded leather jacket as part of her stunning outfit, matching it with vibrant pink makeup while letting her long dark hair flow down to one side.

She showed off minimal accessories with the look, with at least one earring, a choker necklace, and another chain with pendants visible.

“Little pop of colour,” she wrote for her caption, sharing two different poses in the outfit.

The first featured her seated in a circular wall cutout which gave off a light blue light behind it and around it. In a second pose, Paige was lying back inside the cutout showing off some more skin with her thighs visible.

Fans and followers react to the latest look

With 6.1 million followers on the Gram, Paige generates plenty of Likes and comments with each new piece of content she shares. Her swimsuit IG post had collected over 74,000 Likes and 660-plus comments in a short time.

“Love this 🔥 you look absolutely stunning 🖤,” one fan said in reacting to the swimsuit photo.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

“Your honor she’s slaying,” another fan wrote in their comment praising the former WWE superstar.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

“You look fabulous….. in a little pop of colour,” one commenter wrote, adding fire emojis to go with it.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

Paige recently revealed the ‘end of an era’

As mentioned, Paige removed most of her Instagram content weeks ago, following her official departure from WWE this past July. Since then, she has moved on to begin a new era.

In an IG Story post several days ago, she revealed it was the “end of an era” in terms of her being @realpaigewwe on Instagram. Now it’s a new era, as she officially changed to @saraya for her IG handle.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paige, now known as Saraya, will be making her return to the wrestling ring. However, it won’t be for WWE and won’t involve her wrestling.

Instead, she will work as a special guest referee in a match between her two older brothers, Zac Zodiac and Roy Knight, for the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) at their Fightmare IV event.

Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green is also part of the match card, taking on Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight. In addition, another familiar face, Matt Cardona, formerly WWE’s Zac Ryder, will be in action.

The professional wrestling event takes place in the United Kingdom at Norfolk Showground on October 15. More details about the event are available on the WAW website.