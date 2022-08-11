Former WWE star Paige stuns in leather bra and shorts for biker shoot

Former WWE superstar Paige showed off footage from her recent photoshoot. Pic credit: @realpaigewwe/Instagram

Saraya Bevis, best known as former WWE star Paige, showed off some sizzling scenes from her recent motorcycle-themed photoshoot.

The 29-year-old wrestling star donned a black jacket which she kept open, showing a black leather bra underneath, complete with metal buttons outlining it.

Along with that, she wore a pair of stunning high-waisted black shorts and black knee-high boots with frills all over them.

Paige had her makeup fully on point for a series of videos she shared on her Instagram Story.

She also kept her long black locks flowing past her shoulders as she gripped the motorcycle’s handlebars and posed provocatively for the cameras.

Another slide showed Paige sitting against the seat of the bike from the side while resting one hand on a handlebar and giving a gorgeous pose.

With the slide, she also thanked the team that helped put the shoot together, including hair and makeup artists Zac Phoenix and Ian Maxion, as well as photographer Mario Barberio.

Additional photos in the shoot have Paige modeling several other outfits. They include a bright green bodysuit with a red jacket and shiny knee-high red boots, as well as a shiny silver snakeskin-pattern pair of pants and a jacket with a white cutoff top underneath.

Paige’s shoot preview arrives weeks after leaving WWE

The above Instagram Story clips and images come just over a month after Paige left World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). According to Bleacher Report, she tweeted this past June to reveal she’d be leaving WWE when her contract expired on July 7.

She also indicated she would start using her real name Saraya moving forward.

She hadn’t wrestled since 2017 due to a neck injury that forced her to retire from competing in the ring. However, she still vowed she would return to her passion again in the future.

Paige didn’t mention any specific reason for the recent photoshoot she did. As of this report, she’s not active on any exclusive content platforms and has Amazon, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube listed on her Link Tree page.

However, her release from WWE opens the door for Paige to explore other opportunities, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she ventures onto other platforms or shows up at a competing company, such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

AEW currently features several other former superstars who have left WWE, including Toni Storm, Athena (WWE’s Ember Moon), Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley (WWE’s Dean Ambrose). Of those mentioned, Storm promotes exclusive content via her social media.

Paige commented on potential return to wrestling

Paige, a two-time WWE Divas Champion, recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The two previously worked together at WWE and chatted about a potential in-ring return for Saraya one day.

According to Wrestling Observer, she told Paquette that if she returned to the ring, it’d have to be for a “big moment,” beyond just in-ring promos for various companies.

“I feel fantastic, I really do feel fantastic,” she said regarding her health, adding, “I still have the mental block of like, ‘Oh my God, if I was to get in the ring, what if?’ If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment, to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there, for big companies, but to actually wrestle, it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha [Banks] again, for real. Because, like, it ended the way it did.”

The final match Paige participated in before WWE medically disqualified her from in-ring competition was a six-woman tag team match with Sasha Banks among her opponents.

In her interview (below), which premiered on YouTube on Thursday, August 11, Saraya also mentioned that she might participate in “a ton of retirement matches” similar to Ric Flair.

Paquette said it’d be a cool moment to see Saraya wrestle again, to which the former champ said, “I think it’d be really special. We’ll see, though.”

As many diehard wrestling fans know, Saraya’s life passion was professional wrestling, and her journey to become Paige also became a movie called Fighting With My Family. The film stars actress Florence Pugh as Saraya Bevis and currently holds a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wrestling fans are hoping to see more matches from the talented superstar formerly known as Paige. Based on Saraya’s comments, she’s hoping that her journey hasn’t ended as far as wrestling goes either.

