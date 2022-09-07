Former WWE star Paige stuns in black leather look weeks before her return to ring

Former WWE star Paige during a backstage interview on SmackDown in 2019. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

Saraya Bevis, best known as former wrestling superstar Paige, has returned with another stunning photo as she moves away from her WWE career and onto other ventures.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram, adding a second post to her profile page from a biker-themed photoshoot she did.

The 30-year-old wore all black in the shoot, including a stylish bra-like top with eyelet grommets outlining portions of it and appearing on her sleeves and shoulder strap areas.

She also wore skimpy black shorts to go with a pair of unique high-heel boots that went over her knees, complete with frills all over them.

In the one image she shared, Paige sat backward on the back seat of the motorcycle, keeping one knee bent and an elbow resting upon it as she had her head tilted and a few fingers against her hair.

She didn’t include any clever messages with the image and, much like the previous one she shared, used her first name, “SARAYA,” as her caption.

The image arrived several weeks before Paige, being billed as Saraya, will appear at her first wrestling event since her WWE departure.

Fans react to new image of Saraya fka Paige

Paige’s photo on Wednesday is the second she’s posted since her return to Instagram after deleting all of her previous posts. Those posts included many that highlighted her time within World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), among other pics and videos.

The only other post is a close-up image of herself modeling a unique black outfit. The newer photo is the product of a biker-themed shoot that Paige did several weeks ago, as she shared content from it on her Instagram Story.

Fans flooded her newest IG post with feedback, as it currently has over 149,000 Likes and 1,300-plus comments.

“Beautiful. Stunning. Gorgeous,” one fan commented, summing up many of the other reactions to Paige’s new photo.

Pic credit: @realpaigewwe/Instagram

Another fan commented that Paige is a “Goddess” upon seeing her newest content share.

Pic credit: @realpaigewwe/Instagram

While some critics or trolls were lurking on Paige’s latest post suggesting she’d had work done to change her looks, others stepped in to defend her.

“YOU look incredible! It sucks that you’re in this position to defend/explain yourself to literal strangers on the internet. Your life is literally 99% better than everyone on this platform & yet you’re constantly battling the negative comments. Do you sis. They don’t matter,” one fan said.

Pic credit: @realpaigewwe/Instagram

Paige to appear at first wrestling show since leaving WWE

On August 29, Wrestling Inc reported that Saraya, formerly Paige, is set to make her first appearance at a wrestling promotion since officially exiting WWE this past July.

Based on the report, Paige will appear at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) event called Fightmare on October 15 at the Norfolk Showground in the United Kingdom.

She is on the promotion’s match card as “Saraya (fka Paige)” and will serve as a special guest referee for a matchup involving her brothers Roy Knight and Zak Zodiac, who were formerly a tag team.

Saraya appeared in a surprising moment during a WAW show in late August after Roy turned against Zodiak and kept hitting him with chair shots. That led to her asking them to stop fighting and eventually announcing herself as referee for their match.

“But you also need an official for the match,” Saraya proclaimed. “An official that’s gonna call it down the middle, an official that’s not gonna take any of your s***. And you’re gonna make up afterwards. So your official for that night is gonna be…me,” she revealed when appearing on the jumbotron screen.

WAW revealed a poster promoting the match with “Special Guest Referee Saraya” appearing in the center of her older brothers.

Per Wrestling Inc’s report, Saraya debuted with the British wrestling promotion at age 13 in 2006, and this will be her first appearance with the company in 11 years.

Paige officially retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 after suffering a neck injury during a match that left her medically unable to wrestle. She worked as a ringside manager and on various WWE television programs as a personality for several years after that. This past June, she announced she would officially leave WWE on July 7.

While she’s not wrestling for WAW, her appearance seems to indicate she will continue to find ways to get involved with her life’s passion.

Along with Paige’s brothers battling one another, her mother, Saraya Knight, is also part of October’s WAW show. She’ll take on popular Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green in a singles match.

More details about the event and its match card are available on WAW’s website.