Former WWE star Paige sizzles in black bodysuit for return to Instagram as Saraya

Former WWE star Paige, real name Saraya Bevis, during an interview. Pic credit: Renee Paquette/YouTube

Saraya Bevis, formerly known as WWE superstar Paige, has officially returned to Instagram, sharing a stunning new photo and using her real first name.

The former multi-time champion and ringside manager in WWE showed off a sizzling look captured during a photo shoot where she wore a full black bodysuit.

The one-piece had several belts and buckles stylishly running across her midsection, with Saraya wearing large latex or vinyl gloves, also in black. She kept both hands cradling her chin, cheeks, and side temples for the pose.

Along with the other black attire, Paige wore a huge black hat, which may resemble a large Undertaker hat to some, but is an additional fashion statement for many others.

Her eye shadow and eyebrow makeup were also dark, but Paige wore a light pink shade of lipstick or gloss on her lips.

The wrestler formerly known as Paige put her first name, Saraya, into her caption in all caps, almost like a reintroduction of herself to fans.

Along with the caption, she gave the proper credits to everyone involved in making her glamorous picture happen. Among them were makeup artist Zac Phoenix, hair stylist Ian Maxion, and photographer Mario Barberio.

Fans and friends react to Saraya’s look

The September 1 Instagram photo post above was the first from former WWE star Paige in some time, as she’d deleted all other posts from her Instagram page. She previously shared video footage on her IG Stories from a biker-themed photo shoot as she wore all black leather and posed with a motorcycle.

She still has 6.1 million followers on her profile and received plenty of comments upon her first post back on the Gram. As of this writing, she’d tallied over 600 comments and over 63,000 likes.

“There are just no words for how beautiful and perfect you are @realpaigewwe,” one fan commented on her stunning photo.

“Our Queen looking better every day.😍🔥,” another commenter said on the post.

Some commenters questioned why she deleted all the other photos and videos from her official IG page.

As of this writing, no reason’s been given for her deleting her previous Instagram posts, but it could be a move to reintroduce herself or even reinvent herself following her WWE career as Paige.

She officially departed WWE in July after over a decade spent working with the company in various roles. According to an April 2018 WWE report, an unfortunate neck injury during a match forced her to retire from in-ring action.

Paige did extensive interview after WWE departure

Following Paige leaving WWE in July, she appeared in an August interview conducted by former WWE host and personality Renee Paquette.

The interview was for The Sessions with Renee Paquette, which is something Renee regularly has on her YouTube channel with various stars from professional wrestling.

During her interview with Paige, numerous topics were discussed, including her leaked explicit photos, dealing with addiction, and leaving WWE.

According to TMZ, Paige revealed via Twitter this past June that she would officially be leaving WWE as of July 7. As of this writing, her Twitter is no longer active, or she has changed the handle for her previous Twitter.

She’s continued to keep @realpaigewwe as her Instagram handle, so it should be interesting to see if that changes in the future or if she begins a separate profile under Saraya Bevis.

Upon announcing she was leaving WWE, she also revealed intentions to return to the ring one day. That could be with WWE somehow, or possibly with a rival company such as Impact Wrestling or All Elite Wrestling.

Renee Paquette’s husband, known as wrestler Jon Moxley, currently works with AEW, where he’s the World Champion. Several former WWE stars have joined the company, including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, and Toni Storm.

Paige has not revealed she’s joining AEW, Impact, or any other company as of this report, but her return is something she fully believes will happen.

“Thank you to the WWE Universe,” Paige said in her since-deleted June tweet, per TMZ. “You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me.”

“FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be,” her since-deleted social media post said.