She might be out of the spotlight of the WWE, but wrestling star Mandy Rose continues to shine on social media with an array of stunning content.

The former NXT Women’s Champion has been busy partaking in photo shoots in Florida and recently revealed to fans that she had another in the works.

She shared a quick video clip of herself in selfie mode as she held her phone in hand and checked to ensure she was getting an ideal shot.

The 32-year-old rocked a crisp white dress shirt that was unbuttoned. Underneath, she wore a magenta bra and matching underwear with her toned and tanned midsection visible.

Based on the surroundings, it appeared Rose was capturing the video in a bathroom, possibly at home or at her shoot location. However, she wanted to pass a message along.

“Excited to share with u guys what my shoot was for earlier today,” Rose wrote over the video clip on her Instagram Stories, adding several emojis with it.

Mandy Rose has continued modeling for shoots

Following her WWE release, Rose has been keeping busy, as she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to talk about her surprise firing over content she released on her subscriber-based fan page. Rose mentioned she was hurt by it but is keeping a positive mindset as she moves forward.

She still has a large social media following, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram, where she continues to share videos and photos from her shoots. She’s recently been captured by several photographers, including Paul DiMarco, for a sizzling swimsuit shoot.

Rose has also worked quite a bit with J.R. Hutter for various content over the months. Hutter has photographed other wrestling stars, including Rose’s former Toxic Attraction ally, Gigi Dolin, and NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton.

Over the years, the WWE star appeared in various magazines, including Muscle & Fitness Hers and Fitness Gurls, which has featured fellow wrestling stars, Chelsea Green and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Mandy Rose’s training routines include a variety of exercises

Rose has been a fitness enthusiast for a while, competing in bikini and fitness competitions ahead of trying to become a professional wrestler. With that, she has a background that’s helped her create a foundation for staying fit and healthy, but it takes dedication and work.

She’s shared some of her workouts and exercises with fans on her various social media, including Instagram and YouTube. The video below appeared on Rose’s official YouTube channel to spotlight her shoulder and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout.

It included Rose performing reps on a rear deltoid machine followed by lateral raises, also using a machine. Rose is seen doing two-handed kettlebell swings and then working with the ropes for some rapid-fire training which likely burned plenty of calories.

Rose has shared other videos on her YouTube, including a full-body routine with her performing squats and military presses with a barbell, doing pull-ups, seated rows, and working on her abdominals on a bench.

Even though she’s not part of a wrestling company at the moment, Rose is likely staying dedicated to her diet and training with the possibility of a job in another promotion or other work on the horizon.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.