Wrestling and social media star Mandy Rose shared a gorgeous photo set featuring sunflowers. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Former WWE star Mandy Rose isn’t letting her release from the company late last year slow her down as she continues to share stunning content with her fans and followers.

The 32-year-old wrestling and social media star rocked an orange two-piece for her latest photos, posing with gorgeous sunflowers in front of a beautiful green backdrop full of bright foliage.

Her bikini top featured two straps connecting across one shoulder. Rose didn’t provide any tags to reference the maker of her unique swimwear, though.

Rose, real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, opted to wear a silky leopard print robe with the orange bikini, keeping it open with her tanned and toned physique a highlight of the images.

She kept her makeup simplistic with dark eyeliner and lashes and a light shade of pink lipstick or gloss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rose sat in a wicker chair next to the brilliant sunflowers for her first image, letting her long robe fall off one shoulder and rest on the ground. Her long locks flowed to one side as she stared toward the camera, with a thin silver necklace visible.

Mandy Rose shares poetic caption with stunning bikini pics

A second photo in Rose’s Instagram carousel post has the former WWE star standing up with the green foliage blurred behind her as she tilts her head to one side and keeps her hands on her open robe.

She made the caption poetic, possibly referring to her personality and tendencies.

“A sunflower soul/with rock n roll eyes/curious thoughts/ & a heart of surprise,” Rose wrote in four lines for her message.

Rose also gave credit to Jamie Conrad for her hair and makeup, as well as photographer Paul DiMarco for capturing the stunning images. They were clearly a hit with fans, as she picked over 160,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments in less than a day.

Rose’s workout highlighted in YouTube series

Before ever joining WWE as a contestant in the Tough Enough competition series, Rose competed in bodybuilding competitions. She entered her first fitness competition, the World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Boston Show, in 2013. In 2014, she won the 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Championship.

Her physique translated well to her career as a professional wrestler, allowing her to ultimately excel on the WWE NXT roster, where she became one of the longest-reigning women’s champions.

After a reign of 413 days, WWE released Rose because her subscription-based fan page content was beyond what they felt was within the parameters of her contract.

Rose appeared with her good friend, Sonya Deville, on WWE star Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts. The duo took him through a full-body circuit they would use on one of their training days.

Their workout session consisted of five rounds of them swapping exercises, each of which they’d perform for 45 seconds. They included running on a treadmill, overhead presses, and goblet sumo squats.

The trio finished things off with a 100 repetitions abs circuit to really hit the core. Rose reminds fans with each piece of content she shares how she keeps herself in fantastic shape, a testament to her many hours spent working out.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.