Since her release from WWE, wrestling star Mandy Rose has continued to grind with her outside businesses, including her social media influencer career.

She’s revealed some of her sultry photoshoots to fans as part of her career outside of wrestling and continues to have her hand in several different brands or businesses.

Those include her skincare line, Amarose, and donut brand, DaMandyz, which she owns alongside WWE’s Sonya Deville.

When not busy working on all those things, she enjoys her downtime and spends much of it with her fiance, Sabatino Piscitelli.

The couple recently had a relaxing day at the pool, donning their swimsuits for the occasion and grabbing some drinks to enjoy a beautiful day.

In a video shared on Rose’s Instagram, Piscitelli wore blue trunks. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion wore a stunning bikini with a pink top and tiny purple bottoms, all of which accentuated her curves.

Mandy Rose enjoys pool time with Sabatino Piscitelli

At the start of their video, the couple is walking on opposite sides of the pool before meeting at the end and giving each other a kiss.

From there, they each lay back on a comfortable seat floating on the pool underneath a large blue umbrella to offer shade. They give cheers with their drinks and proceed to enjoy the gorgeous weather.

The scene also includes mostly blue skies, palm trees, and green grass at what looks like a magnificent home for the future husband and wife.

“Now our backyard is complete ! 🥰😍 Thanks to @floating_luxuries for this amazing set that we are obsessed with! It’s a vibeeeee ! 😎🔥,” Rose wrote in her Instagram caption.

Rose has appeared in other bikinis before, but not the one above, which may be one she opts for when relaxing for backyard pool days. The new video picked up over 36,000 likes and 300-plus comments, likely helpful for the brand Rose mentioned.

Rose said she is “obsessed with” Floating Luxuries in her latest promotion

Rose is known for cutting promos while working with WWE, including taunting her opponents and hyping herself up as one of the top NXT Women’s Champions ever.

She’s also known to regularly cut a promo on her social media, including the one above for Floating Luxuries.

According to the company’s website, they sell the “one and only luxury pool float,” which is what Rose and Piscitelli are seen enjoying in their video clip.

The couple lounges in the Kai Shelf Loungers, a “contoured and comfortable” lounger chair that keeps them partially in the water.

The loungers are made for use in pools with tanning shelves of nine inches of water or less and sell for $1,398 at the Floating Luxuries website.

For pools with shelves deeper than nine inches, there’s a Kai Shelf Lounger Deep Water, which sells for $1,698 on the website.

Along with those items, the company has additional pieces to go with the loungers. Those include the Kai Side Table and Luxury Umbrella to give shade on those days when the sun is beaming down.

Based on her video, Rose and Piscitelli love the company’s items as they enjoy their free time on a gorgeous, sunny day.