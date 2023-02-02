Former WWE star Mandy Rose allowed fans to see her latest stunning outfit, along with what goes into all those photo shoots she regularly participates in.

The 32-year-old social media and wrestling star shared a 10-minute behind-the-scenes video as a photographer directed her on how to stand and position herself as he captured shots with a camera.

For the shoot, Rose wore a captivating black bandeau top with a metal clasp in the middle and a series of connected metal chains below it that hung vertically across her toned midsection.

Rose paired the top with a dazzling metallic-style skirt featuring a futuristic silver-tiled look that made for a sparkly visual.

To complete her outfit for the shoot, Rose wore a pair of sleek knee-high black boots and kept her long, golden brown locks flowing past her waistline.

Her makeup was similar to other recent looks, as she kept her lashes and eyeliner dark and her lipstick a shade of pink to contrast with her pearly whites.

The BTS video had racked up over 71,000 likes as of this report and 1,200-plus comments for the wrestling star as commenters reacted to the footage.

Shawn Michaels comments on Mandy Rose’s release

Back in December, fans witnessed the sudden and shocking release of Mandy Rose by WWE, just a day after she surprisingly dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. As Monsters and Critics reported, Rose’s release was said to be due to NSFW content she shared on her subscription-based fansite.

There hadn’t been any comment from WWE about the firing at the time. However, Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and responsible for NXT’s creative, recently made remarks regarding Rose’s release during a media conference call.

Michaels mentioned that he didn’t fire Rose and couldn’t fire anybody since his job is in creative. He called the situation “unfortunate” and spoke about her value to the brand and his role in things.

“I think Mandy was fantastic for us. I absolutely enjoyed working with her. She was a phenomenal champion. We would have loved things to have gone different and been able to build our story with Roxanne, but I was put in a position to where I had to make a call creatively, and so we did that,” he said per PWMania.

Mandy Rose’s diet and workout routine

Several years ago, Rose shared her daily routine for a video session with Allure, which included everything she does in her day, from waking up to working out to wrestling.

She mentioned at the time she was on the road about 300 days a year for 200 shows per year with WWE and that she usually worked out about five to six days per week.

“I love just getting to the gym. Whether it’s doing some cardio or high-intensity interval training, I generally feel good after the gym. Mentally, physically, emotionally,” Rose shared.

Diet is also essential for Rose as far as staying in shape and looking the part for wrestling matches.

In the video, Rose also mentioned trying to drink “at least a gallon of water” a day to keep herself hydrated and healthy. Her go-to post-workout meal was typically a protein shake with a banana and almond butter. However, she said she’d have a regular meal after that.

Even away from the wrestling ring, she continues to look amazing. Fans are looking forward to her next steps now that she is out of WWE, whether working with a rival promotion or continuing to bank upon her social media stardom.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.