When it comes to swimwear, former WWE star Mandy Rose has shown she has plenty of different looks, including the stunning swimsuit she recently revealed.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, posted a new shot of herself in a jaw-dropping one-piece which was primarily black with a bit of white trim.

The unique swimwear was also plunging down the middle past Rose’s belly button and hips and featured a belt-like tie in the same color pattern cinched around her waist.

For the latest photo, Rose stood facing the camera with one arm by her side and the other bent with a hand on the side of her head. That allowed her to flex her sculpted arm, and the swimsuit’s cut revealed how toned the wrestling star is thanks to lots of time spent at the gym.

She also kept a serious look on her face with makeup featuring dark lashes, eyeliner, and a lighter shade of lipstick or gloss. Her long golden brown locks were visible as she let them fall behind her back and to her waistline.

“Not your average,” Rose wrote in the caption, adding an angel emoji as part of her theme and tagging photographer J.R. Hutter.

The latest shot featuring Rose achieved over 160,000 likes, and 1,800-plus comments as fans reacted to the unique swimsuit and her caption.

Mandy Rose teased Royal Rumble return

This past December, fans saw Mandy Rose surprisingly lose her WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the NXT television program to Roxanne Perez after a reign of 413 days as champ.

The next day, she was fired from the company, with Monsters and Critics reporting that sources said the reason WWE released Rose was due to her subscription-based content.

Soon after that, reports arrived that Rose’s subscriptions surged, and in recent weeks reports confirmed her earnings had hit $1 million since being fired from WWE.

Despite the firing seeming definite, some fans and outlets suggested Rose might make a surprise return at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023, with the annual event taking place this past Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Rose retweeted one such piece of speculation on Twitter with a few emojis, leading to fans thinking it was a possibility.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Twitter

The Women’s Royal Rumble match arrived with no sign of Rose returning to the ring, much to the disappointment of her biggest supporters. Her friend Sonya Deville was among the entrants, with the match ultimately won by Rhea Ripley.

Mandy Rose workouts

Several years ago, Muscle & Fitness shared a video detailing Rose’s fitness habits and her bodyweight workout routine. The wrestling star gave fans a good training routine to stay in shape without needing a gym or equipment.

Among the exercises featured were single-leg hip raises, squat jumps, diamond pushups, split jump burpees, bodyweight squats, V-ups, and Russian twists. She also mentioned that cardio was a good way for her to warm up and acted as a “therapy” for her.

Rose also shared how working out is a natural mood booster, making it essential for one’s everyday health and wellness.

“I get a great feeling after a good squat day or leg session. That rush of serotonin is part of why I continue to work out and live a healthy lifestyle,” Rose shared with M&F.

The proof is still there for Rose even while she’s not participating in wrestling matches, as she looks amazing in any outfit she wears, whether it’s a dress, workout gear, or a unique swimsuit.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.