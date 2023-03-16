Former WWE star Mandy Rose continues to incorporate fitness into her everyday life even as she’s away from the wrestling ring.

The 32-year-old has transitioned to other businesses since her release from WWE last December, which include DaMandyz Donutz and Amarose skincare products.

It also includes a commitment to her personal brand through her social media, where she often shares stunning photos or videos of herself in different attire.

That means keeping herself in fantastic shape, as it also keeps her prepared for other opportunities in the future, including a return to the ring with another wrestling promotion.

Rose recently shared a video clip to her Instagram Story where she’d donned a curve-hugging purple bodysuit while getting in some cardio on her Peloton bike.

Along with the eye-catching workout outfit, Rose had her hair parted back and away from her face. She kept her makeup similar to other recent looks, with light brows, lashes, and pink lipstick or gloss.

Mandy Rose reveals her recent Peloton cardio workout

An out-of-breath Rose used space in the garage to get in a recent Peloton workout, which she shared with her followers via her IG Story video.

“I just did 30 sprints, four climbs, burned over 400 calories on the Peloton- with my sidekick over here,” Rose said as she panned over to show her dog sleeping on the garage floor.

“Don’t Mess With Me” was shown on the screen in text with a donut graphic, likely referring to DaMandyz Donutz, the brand she co-founded with friend Daria Berenato, aka WWE’s Sonya Deville.

The WWE star is no stranger to sharing her workout footage with fans, as she’s often posted clips of herself lifting weights, grinding through some cardio, or getting her recovery in with saunas or soaks in a tub.

Mandy Rose promoted unique workout equipment with fiance

Earlier this month, Monsters and Critics reported about the unique workout item that Rose promoted with her fiance, Sabatino Piscitelli, on Instagram.

In a workout video set to the song Ca flingue by Genjutsu Beats, Rose and Piscitelli demonstrated how to use the Arena Platform, a device that can help take workouts to another level.

Rose and Piscitelli are seen working out on the platform, which includes a weight belt that cinches around one’s waist. That belt is connected to a cable that connects to the platform, providing additional resistance for specific exercises.

In the video, Rose and Piscitelli perform moves with and without weights in their hands, including squats, stiff-legged deadlifts, and reverse lunges with knee raises.

Rose provided a pitch for the product in her IG post, which was also marked as a “Paid Partnership.”

“We LOVE our new @go.arena training platform! This is just a few lower body exercises that you can do but there are SO many more!! This machine is so perfect for home gyms especially bc it doesn’t take up a lot of space and you can control the resistance all off your phone on the @go.arena app! 💪🏻💪🏻,” Rose captioned her video post.

According to the company’s website, Arena Platform offers “10-200 lbs of motorized constant resistance” for those using it. In addition to the platform and squat belt, it also includes an ankle strap, hand grip, and tricep rope, among other accessories.

Along with that, there is “automated tracking and logging of lifts” as well as workouts designed by professionals. A mobile app allows individuals to access workouts, see their workout results, and more.

With a background in fitness and a continued commitment to her health, it makes perfect sense for Rose to promote items she believes others can use to help get the best results from their workouts.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.