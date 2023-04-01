She might be out of the spotlight of the WWE as an NXT Women’s Champion, but Mandy Rose is still crushing it with other ventures.

The fitness and bikini competition winner found fame within WWE, but her time with the company ended last December when she was released due to her NSFW content featured on her subscription-based fansite.

She’s still making bank with her side endeavors, including the fansite, DaMandyz Donutz, Amarose skincare, and her online fitness program.

As she continues her passion for fitness, the former WWE star recently revealed she will grace the cover of Fitness Gurls magazine yet again.

“Super grateful & proud to say this is my 10th magazine cover!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 🙆🏻‍♀️ @fitnessgurls #CoverModel #doublecover,” Rose revealed in an Instagram post.

Along with that message, she shared her two magazine covers, which featured her rocking a stunning tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination.

Mandy Rose reveals two covers for Fitness Gurls magazine

On one cover, Rose poses in front of blue ocean water, giving a serious stare forward but off-camera as she keeps her hands on the straps for her bikini bottoms. Rose’s look features dark lashes and brows and a pink lip shade, and her golden locks flow past her shoulders.

A swipe to the left on her Instagram carousel post reveals her second cover for Fitness Gurls magazine. For this cover image, the professional wrestler and social media star kneels in the ocean and gazes toward the camera.

For the second cover, Rose’s hair has a wet look as she’s got her locks off to the side and cascading down toward her waist.

“The Goddess Mandy Sacs Nothing Can Stop Her!” the text on the cover says, along with, “The biggest free agent in pro wrestling today.”

Rose’s double cover reveal attracted a lot of attention, with over 131,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments from friends, fans, and former colleagues.

She also gave credit to all those involved in helping achieve her stunning cover shots, including makeup artist Gabriella J, hair stylist Uniique Image, and photographer J.R. Hutter.

Hutter shared another image he shot for the magazine, announcing Rose’s cover on his Instagram.

Mandy Rose appeared in Celtic Warrior Workouts to show abs training

During her time with WWE, Rose appeared on her colleague Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts. Rose was featured in a full-length video with her friend Daria Berenato, aka Sonya Deville.

The duo took Sheamus through an intense abs circuit featuring 100 repetitions of different exercises to really work on their core muscles.

It started with 20 reps of V-ups, followed by 20 toe touches and 20 sprinter sit-ups.

The most grueling exercise featured them lying on their backs and keeping both hands behind their heads. The move required them to sit up from this position and stretch one arm to touch the opposite toe. They repeated the move for the other side and did 20 of those.

Regarding eating right to keep those rock-hard abs showing, Rose previously told Muscle & Fitness that she has flexibility in her diet.

“Overall, I try to be consistent,” she told the publication, adding, “but sometimes you just have to eat what’s available.”

That might include treats from DaMandyz Donutz, the brand she co-founded with friend Sonya Deville, which is an occasional treat for Rose. However, she’s constantly training hard to look fantastic for those magazine covers and social media posts.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE’s WrestleMania 39 streams on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on Peacock.