Amanda Rose Saccomanno, formerly known as WWE’s Mandy Rose, continues to shine outside the spotlight of the professional wrestling ring with her array of dazzling content.

The 32-year-old wrestling star might no longer be wowing fans as one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champions, but she keeps bringing her gorgeous visuals to social media.

One of the latest features Rose in a stunning image that has her dressed in all pink, including a crop top and tiny shorts, with her toned and tanned body visible.

For this photo, Rose was also rocking darker hair, which is a much different look than her recent blonde and golden brown styles. Her makeup includes dark lashes, eyeliner, and light pink lipstick that pops against her outfit.

For accessories, Rose has a small and shiny earring visible in one ear and an elegant wristwatch on her arm, which is bent as she rests a hand on her hip.

The former WWE NXT Women’s champ is shown holding a pink box of an Amarose product, part of the skincare collection she is part of.

“Have you tried @amarose skincare yet?” Rose asks in her caption as part of the promotional pitch.

It’s unknown if her message was received as far as sales go, but clearly, fans and followers admired the latest look, giving Rose over 72,000 likes and 600-plus comments on the post.

After working with WWE for over five years, Rose was released by the company in a sudden move late last year. Monsters and Critics reported about the NXT star’s sudden firing, with sources indicating it was due to content that Rose shared on her subscription-based fansite. That content reportedly was circulating online several days ahead of her firing.

A report from NY Post confirmed that Rose has made at least $1 million from that fansite venture since her firing. She also opened up about the “shocker” of losing her championship and then getting fired.

“For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard,” she told NY Post.

She had initially believed she’d lose her championship in January 2023 but was informed on December 13 while filming a promo for WWE NXT. She’d later lose the belt to No. 1 contender Roxanne Perez, surprising fans. A day later, news of her being released from WWE arrived online.

“Of course I was disappointed,” Rose said. “But the emotions really set in after the match.”

She went on to say that she was never told about “anything else” regarding her firing but “was told about the subscription-based platform.”

Rose promotes Amarose skincare collection

Outside of WWE, Rose was already involved in multiple business ventures, which include the DaMandyz Donutz brand alongside friend Daria Berenato, aka Sonya Deville in WWE, and her Amarose skincare lineup.

Amarose was the basis of Rose’s Instagram share above, as she showed one of the items from the collection. Based on the website’s story, the brand started as Rose “found a solution to keeping her skin clean and healthy while traveling the world.”

Among the main selling points for the skincare items are that they are created for women by women and feature all-natural ingredients, including essential oils and plant extracts.

The collection includes an Awakening Eye Gel for $32.95, Skin Tag Remover for $34.95, and Boosting Moisturizer for $35.99. There are also skincare sets featuring several products for those looking to keep their skin clean and healthy.

With Rose’s social media following, including an Instagram account of 3.5 million followers, it makes sense that she will continue to use her popularity to promote her items and possibly those from other brands.