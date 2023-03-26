Former WWE star Mandy Rose isn’t stopping when it comes to sharing sizzling content with fans and followers months after her release from the company.

Her latest video share unleashed a jaw-dropping look with Rose rocking a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes to reveal a good portion of her legs in a unique location.

Rose wore a clean white crop top for the look, which accentuated her tan, also showing her toned midsection and arms as she struck a sideways pose in an interesting setting.

Her makeup remained minimal, with light brows and lashes to go with a light lipstick or gloss.

The eye-catching scene featured Rose placing her hands on a white stovetop and gazing toward the camera.

Positioned close behind her were a variety of interesting objects, including a model plane, a wooden surfboard with a flame logo, a blue-green chair, and a “Lake Worth Bike Night” sign.

Former WWE star Mandy Rose slays in a stunning video shoot

For Rose’s latest content, she shared a sultry scene as she posed sideways, removed her colorful triangular-framed glasses, and placed them on the stovetop. She brushed her long locks back as the camera approached the pro wrestling star for close-up shots as she continued to gaze toward viewers.

Even while still with WWE, Rose worked with several photographers, including J.R. Sutter and Daniel Forero. However, his latest images were from a video shoot with Alex Media Productions. Based on their Instagram page, the company includes Florida photographer Alex Pertee.

Rose credited the service or individual as her videographer and also tagged the historical home The Palmway in Lake Worth Beach as the shoot location. Rose and Alex Media Productions shared the video. It also included hashtags such as #model #video #beauty #gorgerous #retro #super8mm #film and even #wwe.

“Never stopping,” the caption also reads, possibly referring to Rose’s never-ending grind following her release from WWE.

As of this writing, Rose’s latest video had received over 85,000 likes and 800-plus comments from followers and fans admiring the gorgeous scene.

Mandy Rose’s other ventures included a fitness program

Longtime fans of Rose realize that her incredible physique didn’t just arrive naturally or overnight. It’s the product of her dedication to her diet and training at the gym.

She previously competed in bikini and fitness competitions before stepping foot in a pro wrestling ring. Rose continues to promote working out through some of her content and has even released a fitness program alongside her fiance, Sabatino Piscitelli.

The program, which is called 6-Wk Transformation Program with Mandy and Sabby P, costs $49 for lifetime access. Based on details on the program’s webpage, it includes a workout plan to go with a nutrition download and a private community for support.

“We’re so excited to finally be putting out a fitness program together that incorporates both of our training principles. This program is primarily based on strength-training movements with high intensity cardio protocols to optimize muscle-building, fat-burning, athleticism, & all-around mental + physical health,” the webpage states.

Based on the program’s details, it includes splits for “both male & female” training as well as gym and at-home varieties of their workouts. In addition, it’s open for all fitness levels.

Rose and Piscitelli are both in incredible shape, so others looking to get started or advanced fitness enthusiasts wanting to follow in their footsteps may benefit from their years of training insight.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.