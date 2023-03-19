Amanda Saccomanno, best known as former WWE star Mandy Rose, continues sharing sizzling content with her followers after her release from WWE.

The 32-year-old professional wrestling star, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer recently uploaded a new shot of herself in another jaw-dropping bikini.

In the shot, Rose poses before blue skies and calm ocean waves as she wears what appears to be an aquatic-themed swimsuit with a design seeming to resemble colorful fish scales.

The tiny two-piece featured mostly blue and white in its eye-catching pattern with bright yellow strings and straps for the top and bottoms.

Rose appeared toned and tanned as always, with her long wavy brunette locks flowing mostly to one side.

She gripped part of her bikini strings with one hand while the other rested on the side of her leg as she gazed at the camera.

Mandy Rose stuns in Andi Bagus bikini at beach

“Salty hair and sandy feet,” Rose wrote for her stunning photo’s caption, and she also included tags to credit those involved in creating her latest look.

Among those that Rose gave credit to were makeup artist Gabriella J and Unique Image as her hairstylist. She also tagged Salty Locks for providing hair extensions and Andi Bagus as her bikini brand.

Capturing the former WWE star’s beautiful image was J.R. Hutter, whom Rose has worked with many times. Hutter has also captured other professional wrestlers, including Chelsea Green, Scarlett Bordeaux, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton.

The latest image share from Rose racked up over 124,000 likes with 1,200-plus comments, a testament to her continued popularity following her release from WWE in December 2022.

Mandy Rose’s Damandyz Donutz offers limited t-shirts

Aside from her subscription-based fan page online, Rose has her hands in other business ventures, including her Amarose skincare line and Damandyz Donutz, a brand she launched with Daria Berenato, aka WWE’s Sonya Deville.

Damandyz started due to Rose and Deville’s love of donuts, which they often tested out in different cities while on the road for WWE shows. The brand ultimately began to offer customers a selection of custom donuts, which can be ordered through Uber Eats in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to that, the brand also offers a variety of Damandyz merchandise, including t-shirts. This past week, they revealed they now have “weekly designs,” which are shirts that will only be available on the website for a week before they sell out.

The brand initially unveiled Sonya Deville “Fighting out of Shamongo New Jersey” and “The New Jersey Devil” designs.

More recently, a unique Mandy Rose t-shirt was released for one week only. The primarily black t-shirt features a fake one-million-dollar bill with Rose’s face on it, signifying how much money she made after her WWE release.

“This design is Leaving the site this week! This is your last chance to grab it before it’s gone! #lastchance #grabitnow #merch #mandy #mandysacs #millionaire #letsgo #finaldays #vaulted,” the caption read.

While the shirts above may not be available for long, the website has many other creative, fun, and stunning designs.

As of this report, it’s no surprise that the bestselling t-shirt features a shot of Rose posing in a bikini on the front. The Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee is available in sizes small through 3XL and is priced at $22.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.