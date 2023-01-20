Wrestling star Mandy Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, brought fans an update weeks after her surprise release from WWE.

Rose, who held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, donned a curve-hugging light brown dress in a series of selfies taken at an unidentified location.

She wore dark lashes and brows with pink lipstick as she showed her pearly whites, keeping one hand behind her hair with her stunning engagement ring visible.

Since her WWE release, she’s continued to wear long and wavy hair, allowing her locks to cascade down in the latest images.

A second photo featured Rose in a close-up shot, with an additional pic featuring the 32-year-old with both hands playing with her hair and a visible black bracelet on her arm.

“Happy, healthy & Thriving 🙏🏻,” Rose wrote in her Instagram caption, suggesting to fans that she hasn’t been deterred one bit by WWE firing her.

Mandy Rose shared ‘fresh hair’ clip on TikTok

In addition to her millions of followers on Instagram, Rose has built up a fanbase on the video-sharing platform TikTok. As of this writing, she has over 800,000 followers and regularly shares clips there under the handle @mandysacs.

One of her latest videos features a sped-up version of Collide by Justine Skye, with Rose modeling the dress from her photos above and revealing she may have changed up her hair a bit.

“Nothing like fresh hair 🥰 @saltylockshairext #wefts #fusions #caramel #saltylocks #hairextensions,” she wrote in her caption.

Rose has worn a variety of hairstyles and colors during her time with WWE, as she started as a blonde and then changed things up over the years, including having black hair and switching to her current brunette look.

Mandy Rose’s ventures include DaMandyz and Amarose

Several weeks ago, Rose saw her employment with WWE end due to their belief that her subscriber-based fan page content was too racy and “outside the parameters” of her WWE deal. She gave her story on The Tamron Hall Show and had a positive take on things, seeming to bear no ill will toward WWE for what happened.

Even without WWE, Rose is doing quite well. In addition to her fan page earnings, she has several ventures she is a part of, including DaMandyz Donutz with friend Daria Berenato and Rose’s Amarose skincare.

Amarose is an all-natural skincare line Rose developed to maintain clean and healthy skin as she traveled the world.

“Naturally uncompromising. Consistently effective. This is our promise and our commitment, not only to your skin but also to all ingredients we use,” Amarose states.

The various skin care items contain ingredients, including essential oils and plant extracts, to deliver an all-natural lineup of products that can keep skin clean and improve texture and elasticity.

Among the products in the lineup is the plant-based Awakening Eye Gel for $32.95 to help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles. Other items include a moisturizer, a lifting serum, and a rose water toner, which can be purchased individually or as a set.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.