Almost a month after her shocking release from WWE, Mandy Rose shared her side of the story on The Tamron Hall Show, commenting about the "gut punch" she experienced.

The former NXT Women's Champion, real name Amanda Saccomanno, appeared on the talk show.

Her dress was shoulderless, revealing Rose’s sculpted arms. It also featured frills on the bottom edge hanging over Rose’s tanned legs. She wore an elegant pair of strappy gold high heels for a striking look.

She kept her hair beautifully styled in a ponytail. Among visible accessories, Rose had on large hoop earrings and an expensive-looking sparkly watch.

For her gorgeous makeup, Rose had dark brows and lashes along with pink lipstick and blush on her cheeks.

Host Tamron Hall spoke with Rose about being fired by WWE and having to give up her WWE NXT Women’s Championship at a moment’s notice, ahead of the official release.

Mandy Rose shares story on Tamron Hall Show

During her segment on The Tamron Hall Show, Tamron presented viewers with Rose’s story, including that she was initially supposed to defend the NXT Women’s Championship on January 10.

Instead, Rose lost the title on the December 14 NXT episode in an impromptu match against No. 1 contender Roxanne Perez. The next day, news arrived that WWE had released Rose.

Monsters and Critics reported about Rose’s sudden WWE release. Initially, speculation arrived that it was due to content she shared on her subscription-based fan page that WWE felt was “outside of the parameters” of her contract.

Soon after her release and just around Christmas Day, it was revealed that Rose had generated $500,000 from a surge in subscriptions. Tamron indicated that Rose had since made $1 million.

During the sit-down interview, Tamron asked Rose how she was feeling, and she said she felt “incredibly grateful and blessed” for everything that’s happened. However, there were also some hurt feelings and a “gut punch” she experienced.

“I can’t even say I was wronged because I am so forever grateful for everything WWE has presented me with. I can’t sit here and say that I was wronged or not — I’m hurt 100 percent. I’m very hurt,” Rose said.

She also mentioned that WWE didn’t tell her she was being released due to her subscription page content. Rose also said she was “shocked” when she learned she was losing her title on December 14- a month ahead of the initially-planned match for January 10.

She said that she’d achieved the most success in her WWE career since 2015, as she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, one of the longest reigns for the brand. In addition, she helped elevate the group Toxic Attraction, which also included Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne.

“To me, that was so important because it was so rewarding for me,” Rose said of her NXT Women’s Championship. “So losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed. But at the end of the day, my purpose was gone, and that’s where I felt lost and confused because of all the hard work I put in.”

As mentioned, Rose didn’t seem to hold it against WWE for making the decision they did, saying she’s “forever grateful” for all the company presented her with.

Mandy Rose’s other business ventures

Besides professional wrestling and her fan page, Rose has several other ventures to help her earn income. The former Total Divas star has DaMandyz Donutz with her good friend WWE star Sonya Deville. Rose has also offered online fitness programs with her fiance Sabatino Piscitelli.

In addition, Rose has the Amarose skincare line, which promises effective skincare products without adding “harsh chemicals or unnecessary ingredients.”

The skincare collection features all-nature ingredients, including essential oils and plant extracts, to help keep skin healthy over time.

Among the products available on the Amarose website are the Skin Tag Remover Serum, Beauty Boost Cleaner, Boosting Moisturizer, and Awakening Eye Gel. The shop also offers a Good Morning Skin Set and Remove & Replenish Kit as part of its offerings.

If she decides to, a return to WWE could be possible for Rose down the road. She could also opt to join one of their rivals, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), once her WWE contract’s No Compete clause expires.

With several different businesses, it seems Rose will be just fine even without appearing in the wrestling ring for the time being.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.