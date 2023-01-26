News Former WWE star Mandy Rose enjoys morning treat after earnings news

Her wrestling career may be on pause, but former WWE star Mandy Rose is still enjoying life and taking her fans with her on the latest journey, thanks to social media. The 32-year-old Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, shared a sizzling shot in which she sat in minimal attire upon a gorgeous marble countertop in a kitchen featuring white cupboards, elegant glasses, and black appliances. For her latest content, she wore only a pair of purple panties and a matching bra, which was visible beneath her long golden brown locks. The photo allowed Rose to show her tanned and toned physique, resulting from her dedication to intense workouts at the gym. In her hands, she clutched a white mug, suggesting she had possibly just started her morning with a tasty and energizing beverage. Sign up for our newsletter! “Just enjoying my morning coffee,” Rose indicated in her caption, tagging photographer Jeffery Salter and New York Post, who recently reported about her WWE firing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Rose Saccomanno (@mandysacs) Steal The Style Get Mandy’s sexy morning look Mollie plunge lingerie set by Boux Avenue $60.00 BUY If we looked as good as Mandy when we’re drinking our morning coffee, we’d be pretty happy. We loved the peep of silky pink underwear she was showing and thought it could be the perfect look for you to steal (we heard Valentine’s Day is coming up soon!) This lace plunge underwear set by Boux Avenue is a color-dupe for Mandy’s! Wearing red or hot pink for your V-day reveal is a great option and at $60 for the set, you can’t go wrong! Choose from lace shorts or a thong and get ready to sizzle this February. Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.

Mandy Rose’s earnings soared after her WWE release

Rose, who enjoyed a reign of 413 days as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, was released from the company in December following reports that her subscription-based fansite contained content “outside the parameters” of her WWE deal.

However, the news of her firing generated much publicity on her behalf as individuals rushed to see what was causing the commotion. According to the NY Post’s report, Rose earned $1 million following her release thanks to increased subscriptions to her fansite.

The former WWE star said that she was “caught off guard” and called it a “shocker” when she lost her championship belt on WWE’s NXT program a month ahead of when she’d thought it would happen.

The day after that, she was released by WWE, leading to plenty of speculation and some fans rallying behind her by using hashtags like #JusticeForMandyRose and #RehireMandyRose on social media.

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both?” Rose told the NY Post about her WWE release.

Mandy Rose’s fitness background and workouts

As seen in the stunning image Rose shared above, she’s likely to continue working hard to keep herself in fantastic shape. She has a background in bodybuilding and fitness, including finishing first in the 2013 WBFF Boston and 2014 WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Championship.

Rose would transition to the world of professional wrestling and, despite some bumps in the road along the way, progressed to become a top talent on the WWE NXT roster. According to Diva Dirt, Rose was ranked No. 21 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2022 PWI Women’s 150 list, placing ahead of wrestling stars, including Toni Storm, Sasha Banks, and Roxanne Perez.

She kept up with her training throughout her career and has shown some of her intense workouts on social media. A YouTube video captured highlights of one of Rose’s workouts as she pumped iron at the gym wearing a light grey sports bra with darker grey leggings.

It included the wrestling star performing lat pulldowns at a machine, unique pull-ups using variations in her grip on the bars, and seated bicep curls with 20-pound dumbbells.

In speaking to Muscle & Fitness several years ago, Rose talked about the hard work she put in that helped her get where she is with professional wrestling.

“You’ve got to have charisma and other things in addition to athleticism,” Rose said. “But I’ve got my background in fitness; I’ve done my training and put time in to develop my craft.”

It’s still unknown if Rose will return to the wrestling ring or continue to seek further fortune and fame outside of the ring now that she’s experienced it. However, she’s likely to continue training, whether it’s for a new wrestling promotion, looking amazing on social media, or donning a stunning dress for a future wedding.