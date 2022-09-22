Former WWE star Kelly Kelly sizzles in skimpy bikini as Little Bo Peep

Former wrestling star Barbie Blank poses for a selfie in her car. Pic credit: @thebarbieblank/Instagram

Former WWE superstar Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank Coba, has shared another stunning series of images with her social media followers.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old model and social media influencer took to Instagram, showing her “Little Bo Peep” look, years after donning that costume in the wrestling ring.

For the updated costume, Barbie wore a skimpy blue gingham print crinkle bikini top from Pretty Little Thing and matching bikini bottoms that feature crisscrossing straps as part of the wraparound design.

Her gorgeous costume included white socks, sneakers, a white bow behind her head, and a thin gold necklace with a small charm.

She was all smiles, with her long blond locks flowing down the front and back of her shoulders as she posed in front of a bicycle, possibly in front of her home’s garage. No sheep are in sight.

The second image in her carousel post features a closer look at the swimsuit. Barbie gazes at the camera with a serious stare and models with one hand resting on the front of her leg.

“Little Bo Peep,” she wrote in her caption, including a sheep emoji with the message.

Fans react to Barbie Blank’s IG post

Barbie’s latest Instagram share was another hit for the former wrestling star. As of this writing, there were over 19,000 Likes and 650-plus comments from friends, fans, and followers.

“So stunning!! Bodacious in Blue!! 💙 💙💙,” a fan said, praising Barbie’s bikini pics.

“Best Bo Peep ever for sure!” one fan proclaimed in the comment section of her post.

Another fan reminisced about seeing Barbie previously dressed up in a Little Bo Peep costume for a Halloween edition of WWE SmackDown.

Barbie appeared in SmackDown costume contest

During her days as Kelly Kelly in the WWE, fans saw Barbie sizzle with her Little Bo Peep Halloween costume on SmackDown. Years ago, she appeared in an in-ring segment with other superstars, including The Bella Twins, Alicia Fox, Melina, and Rosa Mendes.

“Little Bo Peep has found her sheep!” the contest’s in-ring host Theodore Long said on the mic as Kelly made her entrance.

Other costumes included Alicia as Cleopatra, Rosa as a lucky leprechaun, Melina as Spider-Woman, and The Bella Twins as Batman and Robin.

The contest was eventually interrupted as Michelle McCool and Layla El arrived to the ring dressed as Lady Gaga and Beyonce. It ultimately led to an eight-woman tag team match featuring the various superstars in costume. Kelly was on the winning team with The Bella Twins and Melina.

The former Divas Champion got released from WWE in 2012, but she’s still returned several times for different events. The most recent was earlier this year when she participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, Missouri.

She entered the match fourth overall and spent just over a minute in the ring, as Sasha Banks eliminated her from the competition early.

It won’t be surprising if Barbie pops up again as Kelly Kelly for another Royal Rumble or WWE appearance in the coming months.