WWE fans best know Barbie Blank as Kelly Kelly, who famously was part of ECW and Extreme Expose before venturing off on her own within the wrestling company.

Much like Mandy Rose, the former WWE star continues to have quite the following on social media, where she recently took fans along with her as she got ready for a night out on the town.

“Get ready with me,” she wrote in the caption for her video post on the Gram, which featured Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman as background music.

The footage opened with Kelly walking into the scene wearing a comfortable-looking black robe. She bent one knee up as she applied some lotion to her thigh.

Soon after that, she’d turned her back to the camera and began to remove her robe before the footage jumped to Kelly wearing a bra and panties featuring a barely-visible light and dark floral pattern.

She also partially wore a form-fitting leather dress, which she had to pull on as part of her stunning look. From there, the footage revealed Kelly as she surveyed her collection of many pairs of heels arranged on shelves in the walk-in closet.

Kelly ultimately decided on an elegant pair of strappy black open-toe high heels as part of the sizzling outfit she was rocking for her latest outing.

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly shares her stunning outfit details

The former WWE star’s video included footage of her tying the straps or laces on her black heels and finishing her look with a large black blazer. A beautiful timepiece was also visible on Kelly’s arm as part of her accessories.

She provided all the details of her various pieces, including a nod to House of CB for the gorgeous leather dress.

Kelly tagged PrettyLittleThing for her heels, PETA + JAIN for her bag, and the Drae Collection for her jewelry. Her husband even received credit as it was his blazer that she opted to pair with the dress.

The likes count is turned off for Kelly’s post, but with 380 comments and counting, it seems like it was a popular look with her fans. Kelly also included hashtags for #outfitoftheday, #outfitinspiration, and #style as part of her caption to help others find her Instagram clip.

Former WWE star has her own wine label

A popular move for many former WWE stars seems to be getting involved in spirits or wine businesses, whether it’s The Rock with his tequila or the Bella Twins‘ (now Nikki and Brie Garcia) wine club.

Kelly also has her own wine, which is part of the Smith Devereux collection. Her wine, officially known as B Tasteful California Rose by Barbie Blank, features a “crisp and refreshing” taste with “bright fruit, balanced by a lovely round mouthfeel and subtle sweetness.”

“This rose is dry, crisp, and refreshing with delicate flavors of raspberry and citrus and a hint of jasmine,” she said, describing her wine on the website.

Making her wine even sweeter is that she has 10 percent of profits donated to Cure Glioblastoma, which she created to honor the memory of her father. Glioblastoma is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor, which is also referred to as grade IV astrocytoma. Her father passed due to the disease in 2018.

“I was introduced to Smith Devereux at a charity event and learned quickly that I not only loved their wines, but that we had the same passions and dedication to helping others. My journey with wine also began in Napa Valley, so it’s fitting that my winemaking journey would begin here as well,” she shared on the official website.

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity working with the brand either. Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer also has several wines available, including Rosetta and My Sister Sharita.