Natalie Eva Marie Nelson, formerly known as WWE’s Eva Marie, brought the sizzle with the bikini photo she recently unveiled online.

The 38-year-old former professional wrestler was either reminiscing about a favorite getaway or vacationing at the moment and soaking up some sun at a tropical location.

In the photo, she rocked a primarily blue bikini with a strapless top and matching bottoms. They both featured a tropical and floral vibe, as the colorful design included splashes of white, pink, and yellow.

Eva struck a sideways pose with one hand resting on a dark beam and her long pink hair cascading past her shoulder and down her back.

Her tan and fit physique was highlighted as she stood before a backdrop consisting of green foliage.

“What’s YOUR favorite beach in #Ibiza?” the former Total Divas star asked in her Instagram caption, inviting fans and followers to share their favorite spots in the comments.

She had Ibiza tagged in the photo, which may have been a throwback image from years ago. Eva shared it with her 6.1 million followers on the ‘gram to see what everyone thought.

Fans react to Eva Marie’s Ibiza bikini post and question

The latest photo share from Eva racked up over 39,000 likes and 360-plus comments from various friends, followers, and fans.

Many commenters recognized Eva’s beauty in the bikini image, while a few gave out their favorite spots. That included one individual who suggested Cala Conta, Cala Mastella, and Cala Atlantis as potential spots. They also suggested Playa Ses Salines for a “less relaxed and more fun” option.

Commenters react to Eva Marie’s bikini image. Pic credit: @natalieevamarie/Instagram

“Looking awesome Eva!” wrote one commenter, while another told her, “You’re so blessed.”

“We Germans love our fav. island Mallorca, that’s our party place, we love Forteventure also, Ibiza you will find more folks from Great Britain..,” another commenter said.

In another comment, someone said they missed seeing Eva in WWE, as she appeared several years ago in matches against Alexa Bliss and Piper Niven, aka Doudrop.

The former WWE star last appeared on TV when Shayna Baszler attacked her. Eva suffered an on-screen injury to take time away to work on a movie.

While WWE released Eva in November 2021 in a round of staff and talent layoffs, her comments in a recent WrestleZone interview suggest the “door is always open” for a return.

Commenters react to Eva Marie’s bikini image. Pic credit: @natalieevamarie/Instagram

Eva Marie appeared in WWE Body Series

Seven years ago, Eva was one of the WWE stars appearing in the Body Series Powered by TapouT. Others included Natalya Neidhart, CJ “Lana” Perry, Sheamus, and Paige.

“I got to the point Im at now with just consistency. I found out at an early age all the results that I want. I just have to be consistent. No matter what, you have to put in the effort, of course. Every day, no matter what, we’ll get that workout in,” Eva said during her video.

The video opens with Eva rocking her trademark red hair from earlier WWE days. She’s wearing a grey and white sports bra, red spandex leggings, and black sneakers as she exercises.

Among the moves that Eva performs in her Body Series video are military presses using dumbbells for her shoulders and lunges while holding two kettlebells. She does reps of squats using a barbell with weight plates on each end and dumbbell curls for her biceps.

“I love training so much because, to me, it’s an outlet. If you have a bad day, you can always go take it out on the gym,” Eva shared.

Even after her WWE release, she still has a passion for fitness, often sharing workout motivation clips on Instagram. While her latest bikini photo may have been a throwback, she has maintained a fit physique, which will have her ready to return to the ring or rock any swimsuit she chooses on vacation.

