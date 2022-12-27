CJ “Lana” Perry appears in a scene during VH1’s The Surreal Life. Pic credit: VH1

The Surreal Life’s CJ Perry, formerly known as WWE star Lana, spread some holiday cheer as she donned festive red lingerie and appeared in several videos for her fans.

One video begins with Lana rocking a red teddy and a Santa hat as she sits on the floor with her husband, Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as Rusev in WWE and currently as Miro with AEW. Lana keeps her legs bent over one of Miro’s and is all smiles.

Miro also wore a festive outfit, consisting of a red top with the sleeves cut off and white fluff down the center. He paired it with red paints and a Santa hat as his wife offered him a kiss for a special day.

The video has a montage of shots from an exclusive holiday photo shoot that Lana and Miro did together in their festive attire. It features several pics, including Miro holding Lana up under her legs as they stare into one another’s eyes.

Additional shots feature Miro and Lana posing in front of a beautiful backdrop, including a fireplace and various gold and white holiday decorations.

“Happy Birthday to my bestest friend in all the world @tobemiro! Thank you for being born, thank you for loving me, thank you for making so many of our dreams possible,” Lana wrote in part of her caption.

Former WWE star Lana shares ‘Holiday drop’ with fans

Another video arrived on Lana’s official Instagram page this past week, ahead of Christmas. This one had Lana by herself, posing in her red lingerie next to a snow-covered Christmas tree with gold and white decorations.

In the quick clip, Lana stood sideways, showing off her incredible legs and glam makeup, which included bold red lipstick, dark eyeliner, and wispy lashes. Her wavy brown locks were flowing down as she bent forward and then stood up, kicking one leg back for a bent-knee pose.

“Holiday drop !!!!” she wrote in her caption, also including a “#happyholidays” hashtag and directing her followers to her webpage.

Lana’s holiday video was popular with her followers and quickly picked up over 100,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

In addition to her Instagram, she’s established a following on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Lana took to TikTok to reveal what she wanted for Christmas, and it appears she and Miro could be trying to have a baby.

Lana’s fitness includes working on flexibility

Like many professional wrestlers not currently working with a promotion, some former WWE talent continues to focus on their health and wellness. Lana is among them, as she’s likely staying ready for any potential calls from pro wrestling companies or acting and modeling work.

In addition, she’s returned to reality TV, appearing in VH1’s Surreal Life reboot with other celebrities this year. Along with those things, she shares a lot of content on social media, so she likely wants to stay looking great for all those photos and videos in swimsuits, lingerie, and other attire.

Her routine seems to include flexibility training, which she shared with fans in November. Lana uploaded a video clip set to a slower remade version of Blinding Lights.

In the clip, she’s going through various ranges of motion with the help of instructor Wade Bryant. It begins as she balances on a stool, standing on one leg as she extends the other into the air.

The video ends as Lana brings her one leg back and performs an impressive full split in the air using the stool and Bryant to prop her up.

In her caption, Lana indicated that the use of dance and music is “healing to the soul.” She previously appeared in WWE, where wrestlers often use flexibility to pull off various moves.

She’s also not the first former WWE talent to work with Bryant on their stretching and flexibility. Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported about Sasha Banks’ appearance in a video with Bryant for an NYC yoga class. The clip arrived after her and Naomi’s sudden exit from WWE this past May.