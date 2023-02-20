Former Impact and WWE star Brooke Adams may have been away from the professional wrestling world for a while, but she continues to shine on social media and elsewhere.

Adams, a former Impact Knockouts Champion, shared a stunning shot of herself wearing a white or light grey bra with matching panties as she posed for a photo shoot.

She wore a burnt orange oversized shirt which she kept off her shoulders and down her arms as she sat in a chair with her head resting upon her hand.

Adams added to the captivating look with a pair of tall, sleek brown boots extending past her knees to her thighs.

“Made you look 😏,” she wrote in her caption, also geotagging Houston, Texas, as the photo’s location.

Brooke also gave credit to all those involved in helping create and capture her stunning visual. That included Houston-based photographer Visual Poison, hair stylist Jeannette Stagg, and makeup artist Vicky J. Rivera.

Brooke Adams revealed a clip from her recent photoshoot

Last week, the 38-year-old Adams, also known as Miss Tessmacher during her wrestling days, uploaded a quick-but-sizzling clip from her recent photoshoot with Visual Poison.

Brooke wore a stunning outfit for part of the shoot, including boots similar to the ones she wore above, only black. That matched the rest of her scorching hot attire, including black panties, long gloves that extended up her arms, and a feathery top that covered her chest and neck.

Part of the unique design of her outfit included black straps across her midsection, with some of her toned tummy visible.

It appeared that Adams wore her hair up and away from her face as she posed against a drab grey and white concrete wall at Houston Warehouse Studios.

“This whole set was 🔥🔥 Can’t wait to share it with you guys!!” she wrote, adding, “HUGE SHOUTOUT to my dream team! I can’t wait to showcase all their talents 🤍🫶🏻 Look out for that reel next!!”

Brooke Adams showed some of her workout exercises

Adams looks fantastic in her recent photoshoot content, thanks to her diet and hard work at the gym. She shared some of her workout routine in another quick Instagram clip.

The former WWE star, who was part of Extreme Expose with Kelly Kelly and Layla El, wore tight dark grey leggings featuring a black knee-high sock visual. She wore a black sleeveless top and a pair of Air Jordan Mocha 1’s as she stood in the gym to perform some exercises with weights.

That included alternating dumbbell curls for her biceps and military presses to work on her shoulders.

“You can keep waiting for the perfect moment and keep procrastinating, but time waits for no one⏳,” she wrote in a caption, adding the hashtag #mtoviation.

Adams performed reps with a reverse fly machine in an older clip to chisel her back muscles. She wore a black sports bra and Under Armour leggings in the workout session, revealing her incredible sculpted back, shoulder, and arms, as well as her trim midsection.

In her caption, she mentioned how some think this particular visual is “manly,” but she finds it attractive.

The workout results continue to show, as Adams looks fantastic. While she’s left professional wrestling behind and has a family now, it still seems like the 38-year-old Adams could get back into the ring, whether for a WWE Royal Rumble appearance or a brief return for another Impact Wrestling match.