Pro wrestler and reality TV star Brie Bella revealed the ingredients for her perfect night as she shared several stunning shots of herself in black lingerie.

With her preferred beverage at the ready, the WWE Hall of Famer wore a plunging black silk teddy with thin shoulder straps.

The minimal attire allowed Brie, 39, to show she’s remained lean and toned while away from the professional wrestling world.

Brie had her short black hair tied back and wore dark lashes with eyeliner to go with light pink lipstick.

In her first image, she sat on a round wooden table next to a bottle of wine and an empty glass, with an elbow bent and a hand behind her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additional shots have Brie pouring a glass of wine, holding it in hand, and showing a close-up of the Bonita Bonita wine and glass.

“Hotel room, @bonitabonitawine bubbles and my hubby make for a perfect Friday night. 🥂⚡️” she wrote in her caption.

Brie’s husband is wrestling star Bryan Danielson, who currently works with WWE’s rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He and Brie have two children together and has been married since 2014.

Danielson previously worked with WWE as Daniel Bryan, with he and Brie appearing together in a mixed tag team match at WWE’s Hell in a Cell 2018, losing to The Miz and Maryse Mizanin.

While Brie has made some returns to the ring since 2018, she has focused on other ventures, including podcasts and businesses, such as Bonita Bonita wine.

Brie Bella wasn’t among Royal Rumble participants

This past weekend, WWE held its annual Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with two Royal Rumble matches on the card.

One was the women’s Royal Rumble match, featuring 30 women competing in an over-the-top-rope battle royal. The surprise participants were Roxanne Perez, Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, and Nia Jax.

The match generally features returning stars from WWE’s past, and this year’s included fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. However, Brie and her twin sister Nikki were not involved.

The duo last appeared in the 2022 edition of the match, with Brie entering at No.19 and Nikki at No. 24.

Brie would be eliminated 22nd by Ronda Rousey, ending her chances of getting a championship match at last year’s WrestleMania.

Brie Bella’s Bonita Bonita wine

While Brie is still an ambassador with WWE as one of its Hall of Famers and legends, she has stepped into other ventures outside the wrestling world.

Among them is Bonita Bonita wine, which she launched alongside her sister, Nikki Bella. According to the wine’s Instagram bio, it was created to celebrate their “roots as farmers, visionaries & artists.”

In addition to promoting the wine on their own social media pages, Brie and Nikki often appear in various photos and ads for the brand’s IG page.

In a family vacation post shared earlier this month, the sisters appear alongside their brother, JJ Garcia, at wine caves in Beaune, France. The caption suggests they’re finding inspiration for the next variety of Bonita Bonita.

As of this report, Bonita Bonita wine is offered via a Club Bonita Bonita monthly membership, which according to the website, is “extremely limited and enrolled on a first come, first served basis.”

Members receive two ships per year, each at $150, which include three wines personally selected by Brie and Nikki.

Along with the wines, there are other perks, including a limited-edition signed photo, personalized video, and invites to exclusive “live virtual tastings” with Brie and Nikki.

WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble is available on-demand on Peacock.