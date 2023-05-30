Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen strikes a pose for swimsuit dip

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen may be 54, but she’s not slowing down any time soon.

She has clearly stayed in top-model shape, perhaps in some unique ways, but the proof is in the pudding.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret angel took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap out on the water.

She stood on the dock, clearly wet from a dip in the ocean — perhaps another one of her cooler water dips.

Her hair was wet as it clung to her while she posed in her green swimsuit, letting the picture do all the talking, no words required.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Helena’s love for the water was clear in this picture.

Helena Christensen strikes a pose on a dock. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen loves to swim

Staying in shape isn’t always easy, but it’s easier to do once you find something you really love. And that’s exactly what Helena did.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Helena revealed that she loves the water and it “makes me feel alive.”

However, swimming isn’t the only workout that Helena does to stay in shape.

The model also likes high-intensity workouts and tends to do boxing and “a lot of conditioning” along with walking and sprinting, and even stretches out with some yoga.

Although you can find her doing a lot of these workouts, she’s not a huge fan of meditation, so she’ll be on the move, thank you very much.

Helena Christensen shares love for Italian designer brand Tod’s

“Balcony time on the Croisette” was how Helena was spending her time just a few days ago, sharing some gorgeous balcony views with her Instagram followers.

The model was in runway mode on that balcony, and we’re sure her catwalk strut would have been absolutely stunning if there had been just a little more room to move.

She tagged Italian designer brand Tod’s in the post, seemingly the provider for her outfit.

Although she didn’t note which pieces are from the brand in the post, it seems likely that at minimum the shoes and her purse came from them, as these accessories are their specialty.

Tod’s is part of Tod’s Group, a brand and group invested in sustainability and relations. Some of their current projects include Tod’s for Colosseum and Tod’s for Colosseum – Restoration hypogea, an intervention plan to restore the Flavian amphitheater.

Along with their cultural links and desires to provide there, they also work with welfare and a large variety of other local and national charity projects in Italy.