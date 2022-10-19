Former UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha shows off ripped abs in skimpy bra and spandex

Former fighter Claudia Gadelha flashes a smile in a cute selfie. Pic credit: @claudiagadelha/Instagram

Claudia Gadelha looks in incredible shape in tight spandex and a bra for a new selfie.

The former UFC star remains active in the gym after announcing her retirement from mixed martial arts last year.

The 33-year-old still maintains her rock-hard abs and muscular physique that intimidated her opponents during her fighting career; she left with a record of 18 wins and five losses.

Gadelha rocked a Nike bra and dark blue spandex in what appears to be a post-workout selfie.

She looked fresh-faced and athletic, with her hair partially tied back. The former MMA fighter accessorized with a gold necklace and had her nails painted black.

The Brazilian athlete shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her one million followers.

Pic credit: @claudiagadelha/Instagram

Claudia Gadelha wears tiny shorts for pump day

Claudia could be mistaken for an active UFC fighter as she performs barbell squats and other hardcore workouts in an Instagram video.

“Todays pump 🔥. Saturday is just another day. Nothing changes! 😉,” she wrote in the caption of the IG video.

Her toned thighs are impressive in the video as she rocks a pink Nike sports bra before switching to a Bruce Lee shirt during the gym session.

Despite her athletic form, Gadelha is not interested in returning to fighting and currently works for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on their fighter development program in Brazil.

Claudia Gadelha wants a trilogy with Joanna Jedrzejczyk but not in MMA

Gadelha explained that she experienced concussion-like symptoms following her fight with Yan Xiaonan when quizzed about her retirement at just 32 years old.

However, the former UFC star spoke to MMA Fighting’s podcast Trocação Franca and revealed she is open to grappling competition and wants her old rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk for a trilogy.

“I’d really have liked to do a third fight with Joanna. A lot. A lot,” she said.

She continued, “I think those two fights were really close, and I would’ve loved to have fought her a third time. I don’t regret not doing it… but it would make me happy if it happens in jiu-jitsu.”

Joanna, who is also retired, is a Muay Thai striker and unlikely to accept the proposition for a pure grappling affair, which Claudia acknowledged in the interview.

Gadelha was unstoppable with a 12-0 record until she lost a close decision to Polish superstar Jedrzejczyk in 2014.

Jedrzejczyk captured the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship and the pair faced off again two years later with Joanna winning more convincingly the second time.

Gadelha is considered by many MMA fans as one of the best UFC fighters not to win a title in the Strawweight Division.