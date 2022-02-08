Former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon claims she secretly aborted Hugh Hefner’s ‘devil’ baby at 19  

Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon reveals that she secretly aborted Hugh Hefner’s “devil” baby at 19. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

A Playboy Playmate reveals that she secretly aborted Hugh Hefner‘s baby. Karissa Shannon says she became pregnant when she was 19 years old and Hefner was 83.

The twin found out about the pregnancy when she took a blood test for breast enlargement surgery. She aborted Hefner’s baby in 2009 and described the baby as feeling like “an alien” was inside of her stomach.



One-half of the Shannon twins is speaking up about her time in the Playboy mansion, claiming an 83-year-old Hugh Hefner impregnated her when she was just 19 years old. Karissa Shannon says she had an abortion because she felt like the “devil” was inside of her.

Playboy model Karissa and her sister Kristina moved into the Playboy mansion in 2008 when they were 18 years old.

Speaking about the pregnancy, Karissa said, “I was disgusted with my body and felt like there was an alien inside my stomach. It was like the devil was inside of me. I didn’t want anyone to know I was carrying.”

On the possibility of the baby belonging to someone else, Karissa is sure that it is Hefner’s because she was not having sex with anyone else.

Karissa never told Hefner about the pregnancy, stating, “I found a clinic in LA. I got Hef’s security to drop us at the mall, pretending we were going shopping, then called my friend to pick us up. We were able to keep it secret.”

Karissa and Kristina Shannon say they had PTSD and depression from the drugs, alcohol, and unprotected sex they were subjected to.

Shocking claims from the Playboy mansion

Hugh Hefner, founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Playboy died in 2017 from sepsis. Since Hefner’s death, former Playboy models are speaking out about the conditions they lived in and the abuse they suffered.

One of those women is Holly Madison, his longtime number one girlfriend. Holly Madison gained fame on the hit E! Tv show called The Girls Next Door. Madison, along with Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt, starred on the E! Show that attempted to make Playboy more relevant amongst younger fans. In Madison’s book Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, she detailed emotional and verbal abuse, allowances, curfews, and what she describes as cult-like behavior.

Holly Madison went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to tell tales about the mansion.

The #1 Playboy Bunny (Full Holly Madison Interview)

Secrets of Playboy, a documentary about the chilling tales of the Playboy Mansion airs on Mondays at 9 pm.