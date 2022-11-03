Shanna Moakler rocks an incredible bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Travis Barker, looked stunning in a revealing bikini, posted in her Instagram Stories.

The purple and yellow floral bikini top in the photo had slim ribbon straps that curved around and emphasized her gorgeous curves.

She also proudly showed off an immaculate pale pink pointed manicure as she placed her hands on her chest.

Shanna has often posed in skimpy swimwear on her Instagram page, including this tiny leopard print bikini, but this one is the most revealing.

She kept her makeup natural and simple with brown eyeshadow and nude lips as she pouted into the camera, her blonde hair seductively tossed over one shoulder.

Shanna’s makeup always looks immaculate in her public appearances or Instagram posts. As a former beauty queen, she would have learned to do her glam before walking in the various pageants.

Shanna Moakler founded her cosmetic line

After winning Miss USA back in 1995, Shanna founded her cosmetics line, Smoak, which focuses on the perfect lip, and she is an expert at creating different makeup looks.

Still involved in the beauty pageant world, she is the Executive Director of Miss Nevada USA and Miss Utah USA.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler’s family life

Shanna Moakler has had a tumultuous summer after the police reportedly visited her home following accusations of a domestic disturbance regarding her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

Moakler has a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian, and an older daughter, Atiana, 23, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

She has had a strained relationship with her children since splitting from their father and is allegedly unhappy about the amount of time they spend with the Kardashians. She even auctioned off her engagement ring given to her by Barker after he married Kourtney Kardashian.

However, recently responding to criticism from fans about her lack of posts about her children, Shanna appeared to be deeply upset, saying, “People like you make me want to take my life.”

Shanna Moakler on Celebrity Big Brother

Earlier this year, Shanna appeared as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother 3 and, on the first night, became part of the Girls & Gays alliance with Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, and Todrick Hall.

However, after some manipulation and lies spread about her, she exited the game, despite being one of the fan-favorite housemates.

In an interview with Heavy, she said, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game so to speak, even though I love the game.”