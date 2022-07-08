Former Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers sizzles in red hot bikini

Sarah Rose Summers shows off her red hot bikini body. Pic credit: @sarahrosesummers/Instagram

Former Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers is proving she’s still got it while diving into a pool float in a gorgeous red bikini.

The video looks to be a Body Armour promotion as she urges her followers to stay hydrated in the heat, and the pageant winner is definitely grabbing all the attention for the sizzling promo.

Pageant fans may remember Sarah as the 2018 Miss USA winner, but she’s so much more as she has accomplished quite a bit in post-pageant life.

Sarah Rose Summers advocates for hydration in a sporty red bikini

In a fun clip shared with her followers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers was seen jumping into a pool float before taking a long drink of Body Armour.

The brand ambassador caused quite a heat wave as she made her big splash in a tiny red bikini, showing off her still-perfect figure despite having won the Miss USA title four years ago.

Sarah’s bikini pool jump garnered quite a bit of attention after sharing with her 244,000 Instagram followers. Body Armour responded to the obvious ad, commenting with two water drop emojis.

The former Miss Nebraska turned Miss USA also received some love from another pageant winner turned Bachelor Nation star, Madison Prewett, who wrote, “u a cutieeee 😍.”

Pic credit: @sarahrosesummers/Instagram

As reality TV fans likely know, Prewett won Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014 before joining the cast of The Bachelor and making it all the way to the end with Peter Weber before realizing that he was not the one.

Sarah Rose Summers has another link to Bachelor Nation

While Sarah Rose Summers has never been cast on reality TV, she has another link to Bachelor Nation due to her pageant history. She actually competed against and beat Caelynn Miller Keyes for the Miss USA crown in 2018.

Caelynn, who recently celebrated her 3-year anniversary with fellow Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert, is a franchise veteran, having appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Prior to appearing on Season 23 of The Bachelor, where she tried to win over Colton Underwood, Caelynn won the Miss Virginia Teen USA and Miss North Carolina crowns in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

It was Sarah Rose Summers that beat Caelynn Miller Keyes, the Miss USA runner-up, to earn the title and move on to compete as Miss Universe in 2018.