Ivana Knoll, who gained much fame during the World Cup in Qatar, is enjoying her time at various warm and sunny locations while rocking some stunning swimwear.

The 30-year-old former Miss Croatia recently checked out the vibes in Miami, Florida, before hitting the Maldives to soak up some sun and experience the beach vibes.

With some of her long dark hair flowing down her back and the rest flowing over the front of her shoulder, Knoll stood before a beautiful backdrop consisting of mostly blue skies, calm ocean waves, and a few large rock formations in the water.

In the shot, she wore a primarily black two-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves. Knoll kept her beach ensemble all-black by wearing dark butterfly-style shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

Her bikini featured Victoria’s Secret written in black on lighter straps, indicating she may have been wearing the Shine Strap Bombshell Push-Up Bikini Top and Shine Strap Brazilian Bikini Bottom to match.

“Malibuuu see you soon 😎,” Knoll wrote in her caption, suggesting a trip to California is next.

Ivana Knoll enjoys beaches with various bikini looks

In another Instagram post shared with her 3.6 million followers, Knoll modeled a different bikini featuring several flowers attached to the top and matching tiny bottoms.

The social media star stood on tiptoes on the beach sand with gorgeous blue skies, green foliage, and beach lounge chairs visible behind her.

In her two photos, the former Miss Croatia glanced over her shoulder, with the second featuring her smiling for the camera.

“simple and natural,” Knoll wrote in a caption on her beautiful beach post.

Ivana Knoll owns Croatian clothing brand

While Knoll might be wearing swimsuits from various brands above, she’s also got her clothing brand she launched called Knoll Doll.

The clothing is made in Croatia and includes men’s and women’s swimwear, as well as dresses, bodysuits, and shirts for women. Many of the pieces feature a red-and-whited checkered design, matching the coat of arms on Croatia’s flag.

According to the website’s About Us, the clothing includes “quality fabrics, exotic tones, and attractive Croatian designs” to make a statement.

“Our pieces are designed to make women feel like a doll. Make heads turn in our fiercely bold pieces,” the website indicates.

With Knoll behind the brand that includes her name, she also appears often in various Instagram posts, modeling different pieces from her lineup, including dresses, bodysuits, and bikinis.

Knoll boasts a massive following on her Instagram page with 3.6 million followers, which is only several hundred thousand fewer than Croatia’s population.

According to UK’s Daily Mail, the former Miss Croatia’s IG following surged during last year’s World Cup in Qatar, with Knoll claiming she was getting 200,000 new followers per day as she attended the event. That certainly helps her bring viewers to her clothing brand and her beach adventures on the regular.