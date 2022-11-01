Former Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg stuns as she wears her Pamela Anderson costume. Pic credit:@arielle/Instagram

Arielle Vandenberg might have won Halloween with her Pamela Anderson costume, which fans think she nailed.

She was seen posing on a couch as she looked like the spitting image of the Baywatch star. Arielle wore a black catsuit that sported boning along the bust and waist to give her an angular corseted look.

The ensemble was very form-fitting and hugged the former Love Island host’s curves perfectly.

She paired the look with black boots that seamlessly transitioned into her outfit.

To accessorize, she wore sheer black evening gloves, silver bracelets, and black sunglasses that were placed in her hair.

Her makeup and hair were clearly the stars of the show, as Arielle wore a platinum blonde wig that sported big curls similar to what Pamela rocked in the 90s. For her makeup, she wore pencil-drawn eyebrows, grey smokey eyeshadow, and a brown lip liner with pink lipstick.

Arielle looked like Pamela Anderson’s twin as she enjoyed the Halloween festivities.

Arielle Vandenberg channels her inner Justin Bieber for Halloween

Arielle knows she’s great at putting together Halloween costumes and wants her fans to know it too. What seems to be one of her favorite costumes was when she dressed up as pop star Justin Bieber.

The television personality was seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie from Justin Bieber’s line Drew House. Over top, she wore a brown fuzzy jacket and paired it with oversized matching sweatpants. She completed the look with yellow crocs and socks to really look like Justin on a casual day.

For her makeup, she darkened her eyebrows, gave herself a five o’clock shadow, and added his rose tattoo on her neck. She put her hair under a grey beanie and looked like the spitting image of the Baby singer.

Arielle Vandenberg is the owner of the beauty brand Rel Beauty

While many know Arielle for her time on Love Island, she is now taking on different business ventures.

She is the founder and creator of her brand, Rel Beauty.

When talking to Pop Culture, she admitted that the goal of her brand was to highlight her customers’ natural beauty instead of prioritizing the idea of hiding it. With her line out now, she also discussed her favorite products from her brand.

She told the website, “I love essentials. I love a good cream blush, and I want to make all of those things — I want to create the organic essentials basically,” she said. “It’s just unfussy and effortless and you just put it in your back pocket. If you’re on a hike, the last thing you want to do is pull out your compact mirror and your lipstick.”