Former Impact star Velvet Sky sizzles in lingerie for “Holi-bae” wishes

Professional wrestler Velvet Sky wowed fans with her latest lingerie snap. Pic credit: @skyisvelvet/Instagram

Jamie Szantyr, best known as Velvet Sky in Impact Wrestling, dazzled fans in red lingerie as she shared holiday wishes ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The 41-year-old retired professional wrestler currently works with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) but also takes time out to share stunning shots on her social media.

Days ahead of the new year, she posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing confidently in holiday-appropriate lingerie, including a red bra with fuzzy white trim.

The minimal attire included a pair of red panties with a silver strip on and thin red straps resting above Velvet’s hips.

The wrestling star also gripped a red garter featuring bows and white fuzzy material connected to matching stockings.

She had shiny accessories on to take her look to a glamorous level, including sparkling bracelets on her arms and an eye-catching necklace.

Velvet Sky wows with holiday lingerie shot

Velvet posed with her head tilted slightly to the side and her brown hair flowing down past her bra. She wore a light shade of lipstick or gloss along with dark eyeliner and lashes for makeup.

The image revealed she’s remained in great shape during her time away from the wrestling ring and throughout the holiday season.

She used her Instagram caption to spread some holiday cheer, writing “❤️🎄Happy Holi-bae. 🎄❤️” to her fans and followers.

The image grabbed plenty of attention, as over 16,000 individuals registered their likes and over 500 comments arrived for Velvet’s latest look.

Velvet Sky is a certified personal trainer

Longtime fans of Impact Wrestling saw Velvet as a star in the days when the company was known as TNA. During her time with the company, she famously worked alongside Angelina Love and Madison Rayne in The Beautiful People group. Velvet also won the TNA Knockouts Championship twice and Knockouts Tag Team Championship once during her career.

While she left TNA Impact Wrestling in 2016, she appeared in other wrestling promotions afterward, including MCW and Ring of Honor. However, 2016 was her final year of officially participating in matches.

She joined NWA last year as a color commentator to continue being part of what she loves, but outside of wrestling, she has a passion for fitness.

According to her Instagram bio, she’s a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Fitness Certified Trainer. Several years ago, she shared a photo on Instagram to encourage others to come to work out with her and a group at Platinum Fitness in her home state of Connecticut.

She detailed some of the workout activities they performed, indicating it was “Bodyweight exercises paired with cardio #supersets” in her caption.

“They lasted, building strength & endurance, one movement at a time,” Velvet said of the training group.

In a 2018 Sportsology article, she talked about her next moves after a successful career with TNA Impact Wrestling, which included spending more time working on her body in the gym.

“I spent 16 years of my life destroying my body in the ring for the love of my pro wrestling dream. Now I will spend the rest of my life piecing it back together. Getting healthy one day at a time. So that’s pretty much what I’m up to. I go to the gym a lot,” she said.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.