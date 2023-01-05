Chelsea Green may be preparing for a return to WWE. Pic credit: @chelseagreen/Instagram

Chelsea Green wowed her fans and followers with a recent snap as she went sans clothes to spotlight some stunning boots she modeled.

The 31-year-old professional wrestling star isn’t working for a specific promotion or company currently, but will possibly appear in the WWE if things happen according to swirling speculation.

Although Green shut down her exclusive fan page before a possible WWE return, she continues to provide sizzling content on her social media.

For her latest pic, she posed kneeling on the ground for a black-and-white photo wearing only her sparkly black boots. The open-toe high-heeled boots were shown as she kept one knee bent upward and the other resting upon the floor.

She kept her arms and hands carefully placed, with one across her chest resting upon her shoulder and the other gripping the front of a boot.

Green also wore a sparkly-looking headband in her hair, with her long brunette locks flowing down her back and to the side.

“A moment for the boots…,” Green wrote in her simple caption, letting the striking visual speak for itself to fans and followers.

Chelsea Green could be joining WWE again

Following a three-year stint with WWE, Green returned to work with Impact Wrestling at the July 2021 Slammiversay event. Among her opponents were Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Jordynne Grace for various matches.

She’d go on to team up with Deonna Purrazo as a group called VXT, and the duo won the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in August. They’d eventually lose those titles to The Death Dollz at last October’s Bound for Glory after a 56-day reign.

With that, Green last wrestled in November 2022, losing a match to Impact’s Mickie James. Following the loss, Green told her former tag partner Deonna that she was “going home” and hasn’t returned to the Impact ring.

Per Fightful’s report, Green had been working without a contract as she continued to participate in matches for Impact and various independent promotions.

The pro wrestling rumor mill has suggested for weeks that Green will likely return to WWE. A report in late December via Cageside Seats indicated that Green had shut down her subscription-based fan page.

That move came not long after WWE released Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women’s Champion was let go for having a subscription-based fan page with NSFW content that WWE felt was beyond what her contract allowed.

It’s unconfirmed and unknown when Green might show up in WWE, but it seems possible within the new year based on her recent move with the fan page and ongoing speculation. She spoke with WresteZone in November, saying she has, “unfinished business with WWE.”

Chelsea Green shared her chair workout exercises

With her latest photo share, it’s evident that Green spends a lot of time keeping herself healthy and fit. She’s a 2022 Fitness Gurls cover model due to her fitness prowess and incredible physique.

She has a YouTube channel where she previously gave fans some insight into exercise she might do while stuck at home or without access to a complete gym.

One of her videos from several years ago has Green showing how she works out using a chair, ironically, a WWE Royal Rumble chair.

Among the exercises that Green does are a mountain climber-style move with her hands on the chair as she runs in place with high knees. She also performs dips for her triceps and pushes for the tris and chest.

She indicated that individuals can perform variations of the pushups with how they place their hands to work on different areas. Additional moves Green showed from the chair workout were several planks with ab moves, pistol squats, and hip thrusts with leg lifts.

The best part of Green’s chair workout is that people can use the exercises anywhere they’ve got a chair or similar device to use for the moves. In Chelsea’s instance, she did her workout outside in front of a beautiful pool to enjoy the scenery, but it can be performed anywhere to get in some helpful exercise.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.