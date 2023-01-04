Former fitness model Loni Willison spotted living on the street nearly a decade after divorcing Baywatch star

Loni Willison looked beautiful on her honeymoon in Maui. Pic credit: Chaos / BACKGRID

Former fitness model Loni Willison was recently caught trash-digging for food in Santa Monica, and her devastating story puts a glaring spotlight on the dark side of Hollywood.

Beyond her athletic physique, the magazine cover girl was known in the showbiz industry for her role as Kira Mickaels in the 2005 video Expose.

Loni is now completely unrecognizable from the blonde bombshell persona she had worked so hard to build.

In an unbelievable twist of fate, she has been spotted living on the streets and scavenging for survival, with some photos surfacing of her grabbing bread from a Starbucks garbage bin.

The most recent paparazzi snaps show Loni sitting on the ground surrounded by torn sandwich pieces and trash.

She was wearing a filthy mish-mash of clothing, including a worn-out Adidas hat, checkered scarf, tight jeans, tattered skirt or dress, leopard print socks, flip flops, and an oversized camo vest over a gray sweatshirt.

The 39-year-old stared at the camera with a painfully blank expression as she clutched half a sandwich in her ring-adorned hands.

Resting beside her was a black tote bag with silver studs and what appeared to be a grocery cart overwhelmed by heaps of blankets.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Loni Willison captured at rock bottom with mixed drink in McDonald’s cup

Looking at these photos, it’s almost impossible to believe that Loni was once featured on magazine covers in revealing sportswear and bikinis.

Her tragic downward spiral began following a tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband, singer and actor Jeremy Jackson.

Famous for portraying Hobie Buchannon on the hit TV series Baywatch from 1991 to 1999, Jeremy is also known for some serious domestic abuse allegations.

Still, at first, the pair looked like the picture-perfect Hollywood couple, gracing glamorous red carpets with award-winning smiles and striking good looks.

However, after tying the knot in 2012, they only lasted two years before Jeremy allegedly attacked Loni in 2014, and they filed for divorce.

Loni claimed she had been strangled and beaten by Jeremy during the dispute, resulting in multiple broken ribs, a neck injury, and countless abrasions.

While no charges were ever filed, Loni’s mental health suffered tremendously in the following years. Her decline caused her to leave her job as an assistant to a plastic surgeon. Without work and with a lack of funds, Loni reportedly fell into debt, lost her apartment, and also couldn’t afford to keep her car.

As a result, she went off the grid in 2016.

Now, another sad snap from just recently showed Loni crafting some kind of mixed drink in a McDonald’s cup using Coca Cola she had purchased at a nearby liquor store.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

In 2020, Loni gave a heartbreaking statement to The Sun, “I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here. Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me.”