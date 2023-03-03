Disney alum Madison Pettis sent temperatures soaring as she donned all-black for a bedroom video shoot to show stunning items from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand.

The 24-year-old actress wore a set that featured a lacy black bra with matching black panties as she struck various poses for the shoot. Omar Apollo’s Killing Me played as the background music for her sultry IG video clip.

Pettis wore bold eyeliner and lashes, rosy blush on her cheeks, and pink lipstick for a striking look.

Along with her stunning lingerie, makeup, and hair, Pettis accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, a thin silver necklace, and rings visible in several scenes.

Her long dark hair flowed down her back as she sat on a large bed or couch. She gave several different looks toward and away from the camera, later striking a pose as she lay on the bed with a magazine open.

“Ain’t nobody but us,” Pettis wrote in her caption, tagging @savagexfenty and using the hashtag #savagexambassador.

The scorching hot video from Madison Pettis went on to rack up over 200,000 likes and 900-plus comments for the former Disney star.

Pettis doesn’t specify which Savage X Fenty items she’s wearing for her video, but the brand offers a variety of options through its website. Those include the Floral Lace Cheeky Panty and Floral Lace High-Leg Brazilian for $19.95 each. VIP and XTRA VIP memberships give customers significantly reduced prices.

The Disney alum recently enjoyed a hockey game with a friend

Not long after sharing her sizzling video clip above, Pettis shared some snaps on her Instagram Story to reveal that she and a friend were seeing an NHL game.

Based on one of Pettis’ shots, it was the first game for her friend. The duo took a fun selfie as they sat in the crowd for the game. Pettis also shared a photo showing that it was a Los Angeles Kings game, which they won against the Montreal Canadiens.

Pettis kept her makeup on point for the outing and had her dark locks styled in a curlier fashion than in her recent video. She rocked a black and white jacket with stars on the side sleeves and a white top underneath.

Madison Pettis’ promotion of the Savage X Fenty brand

Many of Pettis’ longtime fans know her from earlier acting work, including roles in Barney & Friends, Cory in the House, and voicing Adyson Sweetwater in Phineas and Ferb.

More recently, she’s appeared in more grown-up roles, including the 2020 film American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules and 2021’s He’s All That.

With 4.5 million followers, she regularly shares content on her Instagram to show brands, including her recent Savage X Fenty promotional post.

She’s a Savage X Ambassador, helping to promote the brand’s various items to customers via her social media popularity. Last September, she showed a “Pumpkin Spicy” look from the brand (below).

The Savage X Fenty lingerie brand was founded in May 2018 by singer Rihanna, the CEO and creative director. Per Forbes, the company became valued at $1 billion as of 2021.

Pettis is among the many celebrity and social media stars working with the brand as ambassadors to help showcase their various items. Others working with Savage X Fenty include Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kehlani, and Kash Doll.

In addition to showcasing some of the stunning lingerie and fits from Savage X Fenty in her IG posts, Pettis also links to the company through her bio for customers to shop the brand’s items, likely earning her an affiliate commission.