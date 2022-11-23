Florence Pugh is gorgeous in her baby pink ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The beautiful Florence Pugh strikes again.

The English actress looked effortlessly gorgeous as she was seen taking a stroll amongst the busy streets of West Hollywood.

Florence took some time away from her busy schedule to further enjoy some much-needed retail therapy.

As the young actress was spotted in Hollywood, she happily made her way to Fred Segal, which is a high-end retailer.

Florence looked stunning as she was spotted wearing a silky pink dress that hugged her body perfectly.

She also rocked a makeup-free face which was certainly not necessary anyways, as she looked naturally beautiful.

Florence Pugh turns heads in her pink dress

Florance certainly grabbed the attention of any bystander as she slayed in her baby pink ensemble.

The actress wore a stunning pink maxi slip dress. The silky smooth piece perfectly shaped the celeb’s body as it accentuated her lovely curves.

The dress was rather low-cut, which left most of Florence’s chest uncovered.

She coordinated the pastel-colored dress with a large black hoodie that was tied tightly around her waist.

She then rocked a pair of black, chunky platform boots. The patent leather boots looked incredible as they offered the actress a bit more height.

She accessorized with a small black and gold-trimmed handbag that she placed over her shoulder.

She then wore a long, dainty necklace, a gold watch, along with an assortment of gold bracelets and fun rings. She also added a pair of large black heart earrings that fell down to her shoulders.

Overall, Florance brought her A game with this shopping fit, as she executed it with absolute ease.

Florence Pugh hits West Hollywood for some retail therapy. Pic credit: @BACKGRID

Florence Pugh scores the lead role in the new Netflix film The Wonder

Florance is a sweetheart when it comes to sharing her most recent endeavors and latest accomplishments.

The actress has remained highly active on her Instagram, where she enjoys sharing memorable moments with her 8.4 million followers.

In a recent post, Florance enthusiastically announced the release of her new drama/mystery film titled The Wonder.

The film can now be watched exclusively through Netflix as it has a runtime of over two hours.

The Wonder is set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, and the story closely follows a young girl who stops eating but somehow remains healthy and well.

Florance has already accumulated a handful of great reviews, just based on her acting alone.

In the caption of the post, the actress wrote, “Our baby is out!! The Wonder is on Netflix, as of yesterday! Love to all who got it here, appreciation to fans who made it to the early screenings and sending kisses to The Wonder family wherever you all are.”

Fans quickly gravitated toward Florance’s post as they were happy to see the young actress score such a huge lead role.

The Wonder post received 481k likes and over 1.5k expressive fans in the comment section.