Florence Pugh was picturesque in a pink minidress for a fun-filled evening.

The actress donned her best fashion to attend the BAFTAs: Netflix afterparty, which was held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Florence dress rocked the pink sequined minidress that featured a diamond-studded bodice, thin straps, and a perfect diamond bow.

The artist enhanced her look with shiny silver platform heels that complemented her long legs and added to her overall glow.

Florence carried a matching silver purse that helped tie the look together.

The star accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, a couple of bracelets, and a ring.

Florence Pugh arrives at the BAFTAs afterparty in pretty pink fashion. Pic credit: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID

Her nails featured a fresh manicure for an overall clean and cute aesthetic.

Florence’s hair was tied up in a high bun, with her short blonde bangs hanging free in the front.

Of course, her makeup was on point with shimmery silver eyeshadow, long lashes, and rosy cheeks.

Florence Pugh wears Harris Reed designer clothing

Florence clearly has impeccable style, so it makes sense why she would be thrilled to wear Harris Reed clothing.

The singer and songwriter posted a gorgeous and daring look in Harris Reed’s designer clothes, and she looked amazing.

The strapless black top with a wavy neckline was paired with sequined black and silver bottoms that cropped above the thighs and a matching cardigan that draped all the way to the floor.

To top it off, the look was completed with knee-high black platform boots that gave the ensemble an extra edge.

Florence hyped up the brand in her caption by writing, “Wearing your clothes is like being given the best key to the best dress up box there is. It’s full and alive and full to the brim with love.”

Harris Reed is a top fashion designer and is proud to fight “for the beauty of fluidity.”

Florence’s post went well with her followers, as it earned far over 1 million likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.

Florence Pugh was on the cover of Vanity Fair

Florence Pugh has graced the covers of big-name magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue — and she recently expanded on this with a stunning look for Vanity Fair.

The cover girl was clad in sleek fashion alongside Selena Gomez, Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, and Ana de Armas. The five stars looked absolutely iconic on the magazine cover.

Florence sported a tight-fitting nude-colored dress that seamlessly turned into a cape in the back and featured cut-outs on the sides.

Florence gushed in her caption about how exciting it was for her to be selected alongside the others. She wrote, “Also I low-key look like a Cullen and I’m loving it? Take this as my Twilight audition.”